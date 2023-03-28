Gary Michael Wemhoff, 67, of Lewiston, died peacefully Friday, March 24, 2023, at his home surrounded by family, in Lewiston after a three-year hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born Aug. 17, 1955, in Cottonwood to Maurice and Theresa (Schaff) Wemhoff. Gary attended Greencreek Grade School and Prairie High School, graduating in 1973. He attended Lewis-Clark State College in 1974 before enlisting in the United States Air Force. Gary was honorably discharged in 1977.
Gary attended a broadcast school and earned his First-Class General Radiotelephone Operator License and worked at local stations KORD, KORT and KRLC. It was a warm summer evening while on the air when Gary was contacted by a former girlfriend, soon to be wife for life. Gary and Terrie Lee Haight were married March 2, 1979.
Gary and Terrie moved to Kennewick and worked for Bridge Pumps Auto Supply. Gary went to work at the Hanford Nuclear Site in March 1987. He attended evening classes at Washington State University and earned a Bachelors of Arts in Business Administration, graduating Cum Laude in fall of 1993. He worked in numerous positions such as procurement, accounting, internal audit, and project controls.
Gary enjoyed many activities such as golfing, camping and farming. If there were a tractor around, he’d rather be on it than looking at it. They owned a small 10-acre farm outside Kennewick where he raised steers and produced and processed his own alfalfa hay. After about a dozen years, the lure of the golf course called, so he traded in his tractor for a golf cart. Never looked back and enjoyed it all.
Gary and Terrie’s union was blessed with three children. He was very involved in their growing up lives, whether if be coaching soccer, taking the family boating, camping and motorcycle riding, intra-mural sports, or high school activities such as the marching band booster club or the academic boosters, no matter what, he could be seen somewhere helping in the background.
Gary was preceded in death by grandparents Alois and Ida Wemhoff, Barney and Bertha Schaff, parents Maurice and Theresa Wemhoff, brothers Joseph and Jeffrey Wemhoff, and son Christopher Wemhoff.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Terrie; two wonderful daughters Rochelle (Richard) Rogers and Kimberly (Anthony) Wemhoff; seven grandchildren, Kirk (Megan), Kylee (Mason), Brittany (Brian), Morgan, Tristian, Tanner (Lucy) and Jaxton; five great-grandchildren, Blazze, Cruz, Kailani, Sophia and Chandler. He also is survived by his five brothers, Ken (Teryl), Wayne (Cindy), Rick (Patsi), Mike (Amy) and Rob (Lori).
Gary would like to thank Doctors Buckley and Fairchild and all their kind staff at the St. Joseph Cancer Center and the St. Joseph Radiation Oncology Center and Dr. Fora at Trios and his staff in Kennewick.
Our family would especially like to thank Elite Home Health and Hospice for their compassionate care in his final days. We also want to thank Deacon George Ivory, Father Joshua Falce and our many family and friends for their prayers and blessings.
The funeral Mass is planned for 11 a.m. Friday, March 31, at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. The church will be open early for fellowship, coffee and donuts. The rosary will be recited at 10:20 a.m., prior to Mass. Lunch will be served at the church with burial to follow at 2:30 p.m. at Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, t2t.org, in memory of Gary or the Idaho Food Bank. Malcolm Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.