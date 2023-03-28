Gary Michael Wemhoff, 67, of Lewiston, died peacefully Friday, March 24, 2023, at his home surrounded by family, in Lewiston after a three-year hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born Aug. 17, 1955, in Cottonwood to Maurice and Theresa (Schaff) Wemhoff. Gary attended Greencreek Grade School and Prairie High School, graduating in 1973. He attended Lewis-Clark State College in 1974 before enlisting in the United States Air Force. Gary was honorably discharged in 1977.

Gary attended a broadcast school and earned his First-Class General Radiotelephone Operator License and worked at local stations KORD, KORT and KRLC. It was a warm summer evening while on the air when Gary was contacted by a former girlfriend, soon to be wife for life. Gary and Terrie Lee Haight were married March 2, 1979.