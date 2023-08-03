Gene Neff was 92 when he entered Heaven’s gates on Monday, July 31, 2023, with his children at his side. He was born in Moorefield, W.Va., to William and Gladys Neff.
Gene joined the U.S. Army in December of 1951 and honorably served his country for 28 years. During his military career he fought in the Korean War on Old Baldy and in Berlin Germany during the building of the Berlin Wall; he also mentored and trained recruits at the Military Academy Preparatory School for West Point; his final posting was the ROTC at the University of Idaho where he also taught physical education and volunteered and ran trainings for the search and rescue; retiring from service in 1979. Gene’s accommodations and awards all point to his high standards of conduct, personal devotion to duty and his excellent example to those who served under him.
Gene’s hobbies included hunting, fishing, golf, basketball and handball.
Gene is survived by his siblings Irene Rogers, Randy Neff and Richard Neff; his four children, Susan Potter, Carol Proudfit, John Neff, and Mary Nelson and their spouses, 14 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren. He was a loving father; words of wisdom were given to his grandchildren who knew him as “GG”; he was filled with joy when he was promoted “GGG” by his great-grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at the Burnt Ridge Cemetery in Troy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Special Olympics Idaho - Moscow Tigers, P.O. Box 541 New Plymouth, ID 83655.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements. Please leave a memory of him for the family at shortsfuneralchapel.com.