Gene Neff was 92 when he entered Heaven’s gates on Monday, July 31, 2023, with his children at his side. He was born in Moorefield, W.Va., to William and Gladys Neff.

Gene joined the U.S. Army in December of 1951 and honorably served his country for 28 years. During his military career he fought in the Korean War on Old Baldy and in Berlin Germany during the building of the Berlin Wall; he also mentored and trained recruits at the Military Academy Preparatory School for West Point; his final posting was the ROTC at the University of Idaho where he also taught physical education and volunteered and ran trainings for the search and rescue; retiring from service in 1979. Gene’s accommodations and awards all point to his high standards of conduct, personal devotion to duty and his excellent example to those who served under him.

