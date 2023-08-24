George C. Schwartz, 74, of Ferdinand passed away on Sunday Aug. 20, 2023, at his home. George was born Dec. 1, 1948, to Mike and Mary (Robie) Schwartz in Cottonwood. He grew up on the Schwartz Ranch, attending St. Maurus Catholic School in Ferdinand for eight years. In high school he attended St. Gertrude’s Academy, graduating in 1967.
George was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1969 where he served as a medic during the Vietnam War at Fort Riley Kan. He was honorably discharged in 1971. When he returned home, he married his lifelong sweetheart Susan Kinzer on July 3rd 1971.
George and Susie raised three children, Tara, Brenda and Toby. Throughout his career he worked for the Ferdinand Highway District, Lewiston Grain Growers and farmed with his brothers Jerry and Ralph. After many years of farming, he joined his son Toby in the trucking business and continued to be involved throughout retirement.
George loved to entertain and was known for playing his guitar and singing. He enjoyed sharing his appreciation and knowledge of genealogy and Idaho history through storytelling. He knew no stranger, offering his friendship and generosity to all. Throughout his later years George enjoyed touring around the countryside with Susie.
George is preceded in death by his parents Mike and Mary Schwartz, in-laws Shrimp and Elaine Kinzer, sister Jean Beglan, brother Ed Schwartz, brother-in-law Tom Scherer, and niece Michelle Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years Susie, his three kids, Tara (Mike) Duclos, Brenda (Randy) Chase and Toby (Rachel) Schwartz, his grandchildren Kody, Kayla, Kendra (Grant), Kyleigh, Kaden Duclos, Addison, Skyler Chase and Connor, Lacey, Breanne Schwartz, siblings Tom (Gladys) Schwartz, Alice Scherer, Darlene (Lynn) Smith, Jerry (Carol) Schwartz, Eileen (Lee) Radtke, Ralph (Karen) Schwartz, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A rosary will be recited in George’s honor at 10 a.m. with a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Assumption Catholic Church, 460 Maple St., Ferdinand. Burial will follow at Ferdinand Cemetery.
Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
In memory of George the family requests that donations be sent to Syringa Hospice at 607 W. Main St., Grangeville, ID 83530.