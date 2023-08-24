George C. Schwartz, 74, of Ferdinand passed away on Sunday Aug. 20, 2023, at his home. George was born Dec. 1, 1948, to Mike and Mary (Robie) Schwartz in Cottonwood. He grew up on the Schwartz Ranch, attending St. Maurus Catholic School in Ferdinand for eight years. In high school he attended St. Gertrude’s Academy, graduating in 1967.

George was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1969 where he served as a medic during the Vietnam War at Fort Riley Kan. He was honorably discharged in 1971. When he returned home, he married his lifelong sweetheart Susan Kinzer on July 3rd 1971.