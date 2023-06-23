George MacArthur Figgins

George “Pete” MacArthur Figgins suffered a cardiac event at his home in Lewiston and passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the age of 59. He was born on March 13, 1964, to Joseph E. and Lilly Maybelle (Smith) Figgins in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, as the youngest of five children. He graduated from Bonners Ferry High School in 1983 and spent time working for the family farm.

He married JoAnn Hollenbeak in 1984 and had two children, Kayla (1986) and Jacob (1989). They divorced in 1993 and Pete moved to Hayden, Idaho, where he worked for Riverland Excavation and then moved to Henkels & McCoy doing construction and running equipment. While working for Henkels & McCoy in Hawaii in 2006, he married Nicolette Branstetter, of Moscow. They divorced later that year and Pete moved back to Idaho the next spring. He met Julia Genre in 2007 and married her in 2008. They lived together in Hayden until moving to Nampa in 2013. There, Pete worked for Nampa-Meridian Irrigation District. They divorced in 2018 and remained good friends. Pete continued to work for Nampa Irrigation as a ditch rider until moving to Lewiston this past fall to be closer to his grandchildren after experiencing some health struggles the previous winter.