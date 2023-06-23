George MacArthur Figgins

George “Pete” MacArthur Figgins suffered a cardiac event at his home in Lewiston and passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the age of 59. He was born on March 13, 1964, to Joseph E. and Lilly Maybelle (Smith) Figgins in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, as the youngest of five children. He graduated from Bonners Ferry High School in 1983 and spent time working for the family farm.
He married JoAnn Hollenbeak in 1984 and had two children, Kayla (1986) and Jacob (1989). They divorced in 1993 and Pete moved to Hayden, Idaho, where he worked for Riverland Excavation and then moved to Henkels & McCoy doing construction and running equipment. While working for Henkels & McCoy in Hawaii in 2006, he married Nicolette Branstetter, of Moscow. They divorced later that year and Pete moved back to Idaho the next spring. He met Julia Genre in 2007 and married her in 2008. They lived together in Hayden until moving to Nampa in 2013. There, Pete worked for Nampa-Meridian Irrigation District. They divorced in 2018 and remained good friends. Pete continued to work for Nampa Irrigation as a ditch rider until moving to Lewiston this past fall to be closer to his grandchildren after experiencing some health struggles the previous winter.
Being closer meant he was able to attend several flag football and basketball games this fall and winter, and those memories will forever be special to Aria and Beckett. He was also able to spend a lot of time with Reagan and Joey, including seeing Joey’s first steps. Sadly, he wasn’t able to meet his newest grandson, Jackson.
Pete will be remembered by friends and family as a good man who was quick to help out anyone that needed it. He was a quiet man who loved his rabbit-ear cable channels (particularly the ION channel and old westerns), enjoyed camping and hunting, and gave great hugs.
He is survived by his children, Kayla (Garrett) Lunders of Clarkston and Jacob (Janina) Figgins of Lewiston. He also has five beautiful grandchildren: Aria, Beckett, and Reagan Lunders and Joey and Jackson Figgins. He is also survived by his siblings: Joe (Carrie) Figgins of Bonners Ferry, Idaho, John (Tara) Figgins of Nampa, Peggy Figgins (Dexter) of Sagle, Idaho, and Carol (Dave) Ehrmantrout of Priest River, Idaho. He also has many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both of his parents.
The celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 23, at the Asotin City Park.
