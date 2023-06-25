George Michael “Mike” Smith Sr. died Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the age of 78, after a short, courageous battle with brain cancer. At the time of his passing, he was home in Kooskia, surrounded by his family.

Mike was born Feb. 17, 1945, in Los Angeles, the son of George Martin Smith and Ruth Adair Smith. He was the second of five children. He graduated from Mark Keppel High School, in Alhambra, Calif., in 1962, where he lettered in football and baseball. He was awarded the Aztec of the Week award in 1961 as the school’s single-wing tailback in football. He was awarded the Alhambra Exchange baseball achievement award in 1962. Later, Mike played baseball for the Single A Pasadena Yankees. He played center field next to Mike Garrett, who would later win the Heisman Trophy for USC.