Georgia Rae (Winslow) Davis

Georgia never made an enemy or met a stranger. Her generous kind spirit, sarcastic and self-deprecating humor, listening ear, eagerness to help, and her open heart and arms made her an instant favorite with everyone she met. Georgia had many skills and practiced them at a variety of jobs over the years, sometimes holding down two at once. She was a beloved bartender at The Jet Club for 10 years, counseling and reprimanding the patrons according to their needs. She worked as a housekeeper at State Hospital North for another 10 years, tending to patients and staff as much as she cleaned. She clerked at the Helgeson Hotel for yet another 10 years, where she made lasting friendships with the many repeat visitors to the hotel and travelers from all over the world who were awed by the extra hospitality she always extended. Her final job at A to Z Counseling as a part time billing specialist, extra mom to all of the staff and resident hugger to the clients she encountered there, wrapped up her work life. She finally decided to let herself rest from a lifetime of nonstop hard work and giving of herself to others at the age of 76 when she fully retired.

The saying that “You have not yet met all of the people who are going to love you” was true for Georgia right to the very end. The wonderful caregivers and hospice workers that comforted her into the afterlife loved her instantly.

Georgia is survived by her five children: Debbie Keener, of Pullman, Robert Christensen, of Kooskia, Brenda Christensen, of Nampa, Margo Cowger, of Orofino and Cindy (Steve) O’Brien, of Orofino. She was “Grammie” to six grandchildren: Brandy Christensen, Bridget Cripe, Walter Rice, Michelle Rice, Rachel O’Brien and Luke O’Brien as well as 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Georgia was preceded in death by her parents, Walt and Gladys Winslow; her sisters: Verla Unkrey, Ann Hunter and June Simms; her three former husbands and former partner Bill Hall.

Georgia was adamant that she did not want a funeral and threatened to haunt us if we did not respect her wishes. She did not like to be the center of attention, she much preferred to serve inconspicuously in the background and hope that she was appreciated. And oh how she was. If you knew and loved her, please take a moment to appreciate all that she was to you, and that will both honor and please her. She did her part to make the world a better place wherever she went and she will be greatly missed.