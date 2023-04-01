Georgie Bea Hudson was born April 23, 1965, in Orofino. She passed away Monday, March 27, 2023 in Clarkston.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Tabernacle Church in Orofino.
Georgie’s was born to Patricia A. Hudson and Edward J. Hudson.
One of Georgie’s favorite things to do as a little girl was to ride her bike to her grandma Bea’s house to have a second breakfast after her father Ed had already made her breakfast. Georgie grew up wild with hair like fire and left an impression on everyone she met. She had four children and with the help of her sister Shirley, who was always there to be a second mom to her nieces and nephews, her children grew up loved. Georgie was a phenomenal cook, bringing family and friends alike together to enjoy great food. She spent a lot of time passing on family recipes to her children and grandchildren as those recipes were not measured with teaspoons and cups but with feelings of love. Georgie had an open-door policy for any and every child she ever met, with a full and hopeful heart she loved them all. Bearing a gap-toothed grin, garnished with dimples, Georgie made friends everywhere she went. No matter all the ups and downs throughout her life, she had an unforgettable laugh and a carefree generous personality.
Georgie graduated from college with a bachelor’s degree in business in 1987. She moved to Washington where she had her first three children and shortly after moved to Orofino where she had her fourth and final child. Georgie worked in caretaking for many years, privately and at the nursing home in Orofino.
Georgie is preceded in death by her mother Patricia Hudson, her father Edward Hudson and her aunt Shirley Phanco.
Georgie is survived by her sister Shirley Hudson, brother Edward Hudson, children: Alma Hudson, Patricia Hudson, Jacob Hudson, Isaiah Hudson, grandchildren: Elias, Tanner, Kemina, Julian and Lily, cousin: Harold Hudson and family; and many more cousins and friends.
