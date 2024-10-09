Gerald Don Henderson

He earned a degree in political science at Colorado State University and studied law for two years. Though he found success in teaching high school government, Donnie ultimately discovered that teaching and law were not his true paths. He went on to find his calling in entrepreneurship, owning a successful trucking business and later becoming an ice trucker in Alaska. He eventually chose to live a life closer to nature as a mountain man.

Donnie was a true Christian, valuing both nature and humanity. He was a great storyteller with a captivating laugh that could brighten any room. He once said, “I love cabins and bungalows and am uncomfortable in palaces. The world of nature is my palace — the woods and mountains, the prairies and deserts are my palaces. Earthly structures made by man don’t attract me.” He taught his daughters to be independent and integrous and was known for his daily checkup calls to care for friends and family. In his later years, Donnie cared for his mother until she passed, and he also helped care for his daughter at his cabin.

A memorial was held on June 19 in honor of his birthday and Juneteenth, a holiday with deep meaning for his family.

He is survived by his husband, Ronnie; his daughters: Donna, Belinda, Alison and Aimee; his adopted son, Ray; and nine grandchildren.