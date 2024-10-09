Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplaceReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesOctober 9, 2024

Gerald Don Henderson

story image illustation

In Loving Memory of Don Henderson “Donnie”

Don Henderson, fondly known as Donnie, was born on June 19, 1951, to Emmett and Venita Henderson of Fort Towson, Okla. He passed away at 72 at his home in Orofino, on March 20, 2024. Donnie’s love for nature began early. He was an excellent horseman and champion calf-roper, skills that served him well in the successful ranching business he ran while living in Boswell, Okla.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

He earned a degree in political science at Colorado State University and studied law for two years. Though he found success in teaching high school government, Donnie ultimately discovered that teaching and law were not his true paths. He went on to find his calling in entrepreneurship, owning a successful trucking business and later becoming an ice trucker in Alaska. He eventually chose to live a life closer to nature as a mountain man.

Donnie was a true Christian, valuing both nature and humanity. He was a great storyteller with a captivating laugh that could brighten any room. He once said, “I love cabins and bungalows and am uncomfortable in palaces. The world of nature is my palace — the woods and mountains, the prairies and deserts are my palaces. Earthly structures made by man don’t attract me.” He taught his daughters to be independent and integrous and was known for his daily checkup calls to care for friends and family. In his later years, Donnie cared for his mother until she passed, and he also helped care for his daughter at his cabin.

A memorial was held on June 19 in honor of his birthday and Juneteenth, a holiday with deep meaning for his family.

He is survived by his husband, Ronnie; his daughters: Donna, Belinda, Alison and Aimee; his adopted son, Ray; and nine grandchildren.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesOct. 9
Deaths
ObituariesOct. 9
Wade J. Potter
ObituariesOct. 9
Loretta Jean Stevens
ObituariesOct. 9
Funeral/Service Directory
Related
Sarah King-SwartzSee Funeral Notices on 4A
ObituariesOct. 9
Sarah King-SwartzSee Funeral Notices on 4A
Colleen Esther (Engman, Hill) Kinloch
ObituariesOct. 8
Colleen Esther (Engman, Hill) Kinloch
Dale Johnston
ObituariesOct. 6
Dale Johnston
Joan Dorothy Stubbers
ObituariesOct. 6
Joan Dorothy Stubbers
Ruth Leturgey Stephens
ObituariesOct. 6
Ruth Leturgey Stephens
Lucille Anne Schmieder
ObituariesOct. 6
Lucille Anne Schmieder
Patricia A. Kazda
ObituariesOct. 6
Patricia A. Kazda
Karl F. Knoll
ObituariesOct. 6
Karl F. Knoll
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy