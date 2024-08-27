Gerald ‘Jerry’ Keith Mahurin, 81

Gerald “Jerry” Keith Mahurin, of Lewiston, passed away on March 13, 2025, at his home due to age-related illnesses. Jerry was born on Dec. 15, 1943, in Lewiston, to Russell Keith Mahurin and Blanche Naomi Lawrence. He grew up in Lewiston, attending Warner School through sixth grade. In 1956, his family moved to Rathdrum, Idaho, where he attended junior high school. Some of his fondest memories were of working on the ranch and riding his horse, Cindy. His family returned to Lewiston, where he graduated from Lewiston High School in 1962. After high school, he took general-studies courses at Lewis-Clark State College until 1964. In 1964, Jerry enlisted in the Idaho Army National Guard, serving until 1970.

After high school, Jerry worked various jobs in Lewiston before going to work at Potlatch Forest Industries (PFI) Wood Products in March 1966. He started as an hourly worker, pulling lumber in the surfacing department, and progressed rapidly to salary-relief foreman. In October 1968, he moved into management in the personnel office until 1973, when he became wood products safety coordinator. In August 1976 until his retirement in July 2003, Jerry worked as supervisor/general foreman in the Plystran plant, plywood plant, chip plant, dry kilns, shipping, profile department, before returning to his starting point, the surfacing department. By then, PFI was known as Potlatch Corporation, and his 37-year career had survived many changes.

While in high school, Jerry met Bonnie Wilkins, and they married in 1966. They had two children, Michelle and Scott. The marriage later ended in divorce. In 1977, Jerry married Becky Pitt, and they welcomed son, Randy, in 1978.

Along with Becky, Jerry shared his love of the outdoors with his children — camping on the Selway River and on Crooked River, including conquering Buffalo Hump one more time at age 75; his 50 years of hunting on Joseph Plains; four-wheeling adventures; camping vacations to national parks and exploring the U.S.; and especially, the Harley trips. His other hobbies included carpentry work and making frames for family pictures, many of which are displayed in their home.

After retirement, Jerry bought his first Harley-Davidson Motorcycle, and he and Becky became charter members of the Harley Owners Group (HOG) in Lewiston, Northwest Passage HOG Chapter, then Hells Canyon HOG Chapter. Jerry considered the Harley to be his throttle therapy. Traveling with family and friends, they took trips through Idaho, Oregon, California, Montana, Canada, Washington, South Dakota and Utah. Riding with his Road Buzzards buddies, Jerry found roads “he never knew existed until he had a Harley.”