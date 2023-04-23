Gerald “Jerry” Duncan passed away Wednesday April 19, 2023, from a yearlong battle with cancer.
Jerry was born to Cloyd and Kathryn Duncan on July 13, 1943 in Yuba City, Calif. The family moved to Bend, Ore. where he attended school, graduating from Bend High School in 1961. Jerry worked as a paper boy in the third grade then advanced to meat cutting, shortly after he worked alongside his father in the construction industry. He attended Oregon State University and the University of Idaho, where he met Margaret Ann Keller. He began to work with his father once again, constructing ski lifts in Washington, Oregon and Idaho, including the gondola at Wallowa Lake. In 1967, Jerry joined the Army National Guard while residing in Moscow. Soon after, on Aug. 19, he and Margaret married in Peoria, Ill. The pair adopted their only daughter Virginia Kathryn, in the spring of 1974. Jerry served in the Idaho National Guard for 36 years before retiring in 2003. During that time, he worked in maintenance at the Lewiston Armory, holding the rank of Chief Warrant Officer when he retired. After retirement, he was passionate about hunting, the highlight of which was filling his moose tag. Jerry partook in golf at the Lewiston Golf & Country Club and fishing on the North Fork. He also spent many weekends with his family at his second home in Elk River. The Fourth of July firework show was an annual celebration. The Oregon Coast, sailing in the San Juan Islands and Priest Lake were a few of Margaret and Jerry’s favorite travel destinations over the years, followed by a cruise to Alaska in 2016. He was a 50-year member of the Elks Lodge.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Cloyd and Kathryn Duncan. He is survived by his wife, Margaret, brother Stanley, of Seattle, daughter Virginia “Gini” Ripley, grandchildren Emma (Curt) Boyer, Lainey Ripley and Owen Ripley, and his great-grandchildren Lana and Wesley Boyer, all of Lewiston.
The family would like to thank caregivers Michelle, Emily and Shannon for the excellent care and compassion they gave to not only Jerry, but to the entire Duncan Family.
His ashes will be interred at Three Pines Cemetery in Elk River at a family gathering this summer. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Valley Meals on Wheels, PO Box 1713, Lewiston, Idaho 83501; or Elk River Volunteer Fire Department, 106 S. Fourth Street Elk River, Idaho 83827.