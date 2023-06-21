Gerry L. Conway went to see his Savior the morning of Sunday, June 11, 2023. He was born to Flora and Joseph Conway on March 30, 1936. He joined seven brothers and sisters. Two years later a baby brother was born.

Gerry went to school in Winegar Wis., later known as Presque Isle, Wis. In 1947, he moved to Idaho with his parents and siblings. He became a Weippe Gorilla and was proud of it. In 1952, his folks moved back to Wisconsin. He graduated from Wakefield Township High School in 1955.