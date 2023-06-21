Gerry L. Conway went to see his Savior the morning of Sunday, June 11, 2023. He was born to Flora and Joseph Conway on March 30, 1936. He joined seven brothers and sisters. Two years later a baby brother was born.
Gerry went to school in Winegar Wis., later known as Presque Isle, Wis. In 1947, he moved to Idaho with his parents and siblings. He became a Weippe Gorilla and was proud of it. In 1952, his folks moved back to Wisconsin. He graduated from Wakefield Township High School in 1955.
After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He enjoyed telling stories about the years he served. On June 8, 2023, he was awarded a Quilt of Valor. He was honored to receive the quilt.
He married Mable Smith and they made their home in Louisiana. He told stories about helping on the boats when he wasn’t working. He really enjoyed the Cajun food. He also enjoyed watching the New Orleans Saints.
In December 2012 he moved back to Weippe to live with his niece. He said when he left he would move back. He was blessed to live across the road from his sister Jolean. They spent many hours talking about growing up.
Gerry loved his Lord and would talk with anyone about his Lord. Even late at night, after he came home in hospice care, he would sing Gospel songs. He loved working with children and people with special needs. His favorite and most rewarding job was working at Hammond Development Center. He also loved all animals, He would sit in his chair watching for the geese, ducks, deer and any other critter that came by the creek. He loved his dogs as he called them (only one was really his), but he called them all his. Lucy, Lucky and B.G. are going to miss him.
Gerry is leaving a big hole and will be missed by many. Most people referred to him as Uncle Gerry.
He is preceded in death by his parents Flora and Joseph Conway, sisters, Irma Barron, Virginia Tuttle, Grace Negretti, Marion Schmidlin and Jolean Olson, brothers William Conway and Victor Conway. Living relatives are his brother Ralph Conway and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Weippe Wesleyan Church. Burial will follow at the Weippe Cemetery.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.