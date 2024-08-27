Glen E. Scheibe

Glen Eugene Scheibe passed away in his home in the early hours of Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, from complications of renal failure. He was born Jan. 7, 1966, in Lewiston. He graduated from Clarkston High School in 1984. He married Robin Dianne Wall; they later divorced.

In high school he was an integral part of the band whom the director counted on to play whatever horn was needed, because Glen could play them all. He was an avid outdoor sportsman — hunting, fishing, target shooting, biking, camping, rafting — whenever he could. Glen loved baseball. He played it when he was young and rooted for his Mariners as an adult. He was part of an unusually dedicated group of friends, some going back as far as preschool years, who continued to be close and supportive throughout their lives, keeping in contact weekly and rallying around whenever one of them was in need.

He had various jobs, doing auto mechanic and construction work, working at the Potlatch tissue mill and Home Depot. He retired early for health reasons. He shared his skills with nephews, teaching and mentoring them in car maintenance through the years and blessing others by repairing their cars or changing oil.

Glen was an avid reader, especially of the fantasy genre, relying on audio books as his eyesight deteriorated. He was a lover of dogs, and they knew it. He had devoted canine companions by his side most of his life. He also loved to cook for people, experimenting with recipes and taking joy from creating something unique and special to share.