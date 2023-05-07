Glenn Harrison Johnson, an avid golfer and businessman who spent three decades entertaining politicians, journalists, champions of sport, business executives and everyday people as the proprietor of O’Brian’s Lounge in Lewiston, entered heaven Monday, April 24, 2023, from complications due to prostate cancer and congestive heart failure. He was 88 years old and preceded in death by his parents, Axel and Ellen Johnson, and siblings, Oscar Johnson, Evelyn Brown, Robert Lee Johnson and Julia Junith Decker. No memorial ceremony is planned. His ashes will be interred next to his parents at Prairie View Cemetery in Grangeville.
Born Dec. 10, 1934, in Grangeville, Glenn attended Idaho State University from 1953-54 before serving in the U.S. Army in Korea from 1955-57. On his return, he attended the University of Idaho from 1957-58. In 1959, Glenn began working at the Stables, where he booked entertainment for the venue, including Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard. He started his three decades serving customers at O’Brian’s Lounge in 1963. You could experience Glenn pouring beverages, telling stories and making friends with laughter and warmth behind the semi-circle bar, overhead liquor shelf, and mirrored backdrop that created a stage for his hosting duties. After closing O’Brian’s in 1995, Glenn moved to Spokane, where he lived until 2016, when he moved to Coeur d’Alene.
He is survived by his children Susan Randall, of Clarkston, Tracy Kidd, of Coeur d’Alene, Tina Johnson, of Lewiston, and Steven Johnson, of San Diego; four grandchildren, Ashley Luttmer, Bradley Johnson, Cayle Johnson and Roen Randall; and 11 great-grandchildren. He loved his children deeply and took enormous pride in their achievements. Visits with his great-grandchildren brought him much joy and happiness.
