Glenn Winebarger, 89, of Lewiston

Glenn was born in Vilas, North Carolina, on September 8, 1935. In his early teens (1949), Glenn moved to Post Falls with his parents and nine siblings: Damon (predeceased), Melvin, Betty (predeceased), Lula (predeceased), Eugene, Fay, David, Estel and Barbara.

Glenn was married to Marlene Reynolds (predeceased) and divorced. He then later married Louise Sperline and divorced. Glenn’s past employment included being a butcher for Armor Meats, driving truck hauling grain and produce and retiring as a chemist from Blount Ammunitions Plant (ATK).

There will be a celebration of life for Glenn at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2025, Alt’s Copperhouse, 418 W. Seltice Way, Post Falls. He will be laid to rest in Evergreen Cemetery in Post Falls.