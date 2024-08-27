Sections
ObituariesJanuary 15, 2025

Glenn Winebarger, 89, of Lewiston

story image illustation

Glenn Winebarger, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed from this life Thursday, January 9, 2025, in Lewiston.

He is survived by three children: Connie Joyce Hammad, and spouse Husam, of San Jose, California; Terry Glen (Winebarger) Orlando, and spouse, Carolyn, of Morgan Hill, California; and Tracy John Winebarger, and spouse, Candace, of Newman Lake, Washington; 12 grandchildren: Haneen, Chireen, Yousef and Yasmeen Hammad; Zak, Ezra and Talitha Orlando; Kayla, Torry, Bowdy and Berlin Winebarger, and Makayla Olson; and nine great-grandchildren.

Glenn was born in Vilas, North Carolina, on September 8, 1935. In his early teens (1949), Glenn moved to Post Falls with his parents and nine siblings: Damon (predeceased), Melvin, Betty (predeceased), Lula (predeceased), Eugene, Fay, David, Estel and Barbara.

Glenn was married to Marlene Reynolds (predeceased) and divorced. He then later married Louise Sperline and divorced. Glenn’s past employment included being a butcher for Armor Meats, driving truck hauling grain and produce and retiring as a chemist from Blount Ammunitions Plant (ATK).

There will be a celebration of life for Glenn at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2025, Alt’s Copperhouse, 418 W. Seltice Way, Post Falls. He will be laid to rest in Evergreen Cemetery in Post Falls.

