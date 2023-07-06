Our loving mother and grandmother Glenna Teichmer passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Riverview Residential in Clarkston. She was born on July 30, 1933, to Lawrence and Amy Brown. She grew up in Genesee where she went to school until she graduated in 1951.
Grandma then married Ted Semmes and started her family. She had three children, Don, Vicki and Rick. Glenna married again and had another son, Jim. Grandma then met Bill Teichmer and we all became one big family with his four children, Lee, Kelly, Darin and Patty. Grandpa always affectionately called her “the big blond” because of her beehive hairdo that she always had.
Grandma went to beauty school in her younger years and was always trying to put my hair in curlers; I would eventually give in. She was a homemaker and wonderful cook and baker. The house would always smell like fresh-baked pies or cinnamon rolls.
Grandma loved music and could be caught singing her favorite song “Close to You.” She and grandpa would often enjoy going out to listen to Rick’s band and dance the night away.
Christmas Eve was always a tradition at their house with lots of family, food and fun. Grandma loved her family. Especially her grandchildren and great-grand children and made sure everyone was safe and happy.
Grandma is survived by her family who will miss all of her hugs and kisses. I know I will. But we know she is in heaven dancing with grandpa. “Love, your little Haley.”
There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. Friday, July 7, at the Genesee City Cemetery, with a celebration of life to follow at the Lewiston Eagles.
