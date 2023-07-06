Our loving mother and grandmother Glenna Teichmer passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Riverview Residential in Clarkston. She was born on July 30, 1933, to Lawrence and Amy Brown. She grew up in Genesee where she went to school until she graduated in 1951.

Grandma then married Ted Semmes and started her family. She had three children, Don, Vicki and Rick. Glenna married again and had another son, Jim. Grandma then met Bill Teichmer and we all became one big family with his four children, Lee, Kelly, Darin and Patty. Grandpa always affectionately called her “the big blond” because of her beehive hairdo that she always had.

