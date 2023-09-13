Glenna ‘Glee’ (Moser) Burley

Glenna “Glee” (Moser) Glenn Burley passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas where she and her husband, Richard “Dick” Burley have lived for many years.
Glee was born in Jan. 30, 1938, in Colton to George Morris Moser and Mary Alma (Wieber) Moser.
When she was four years old, her father bought her a piano her mother taught her the basics; the Catholic nuns did the rest. Glenna played and cherished that same piano every day for the rest of her life.
Glee Glenna graduated as the salutatorian from Notre Dame Academy High School in Colton. She then earned a bachelor’s degree from Sacred Heart School of Nursing in Spokane at the age of 20 and worked as a registered nurse until her retirement.
On July 16, 1960, she married James Joel Glenn at Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane. Four children were born into this union; Mary Lynn was born in Spokane in 1961; Joel Thomas Glenn in Spokane in 1962; James “Jay” Glenn in 1964 in Witchita Falls, Texas; and Matthew Denson Glenn born in 1970 in Guam. Jim and Glee later divorced.
During the Christmas holiday in 1982, Glenna met fellow divorcee Richard “Dick” Burley through a friend. They wed in September 1983 in San Bernardino, Calif., where Richard was raising his sons Richard II and Brent. Neither Glenna nor Dick was looking for a spouse, but Our Lord had His way and blended their families.
During their forty years of marriage, Glenna enjoyed hosting family and friends dinners, traveling, doing community service, playing the piano at nursing homes and volunteering at the church. Her interests included corresponding with friends near and wide and attending plays and concerts. For many years she was a season ticket holder to the Civic Light Opera and the Symphony.
She and Dick traveled around the world and to our ancestral home in Switzerland. Glee was a devout Catholic. One of her favorite trips was to the Holy Land.
Glenna was an outgoing, happy, caring, loving person. On Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at the age of 85, the Lord God welcomed her home.
Glee was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary Moser; and her brothers, Gary and Maury.
Glenna is survived by her husband Richard, her four children and two step-children, 10 grandchildren, one great-grandchild; nieces and nephews; Kelly Moser Dibble, Kerry Rae Moser, Marilee Moser Finney; Mitch Moser; George Moser; Molly Moser Hendrickson; Mike Moser of Lewiston and Mark Moser of Orofino, and their families; along with a host of friends and caregivers who will miss her tremendously.
“God Bless Us, Everyone.”
The celebration will be on at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18 at St. Joseph, Husband of Mary, Roman Catholic Church, 7260 W. Sahara Ave., in Las Vegas.