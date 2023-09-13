Glenna ‘Glee’ (Moser) Burley
Kerry 2022

Glenna “Glee” (Moser) Glenn Burley passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas where she and her husband, Richard “Dick” Burley have lived for many years.

Glee was born in Jan. 30, 1938, in Colton to George Morris Moser and Mary Alma (Wieber) Moser.

