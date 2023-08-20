Glenna Jean McConnell Aiken Crumpacker at age 96 was welcomed to her Lord on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. She was born Oct. 17, 1926, to Amos Michael and Della Beatrice Davidson (Spears) McConnell in Bonner County near Sandpoint.

Glenna lived in Northern Idaho, including Pend Oreille, Humbird and Bonner until age 3, then in Sandpoint until she was 9. The family moved to Clarkston in 1935 and there she stayed for most of her life.