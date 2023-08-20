Glenna Jean McConnell Aiken Crumpacker at age 96 was welcomed to her Lord on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. She was born Oct. 17, 1926, to Amos Michael and Della Beatrice Davidson (Spears) McConnell in Bonner County near Sandpoint.
Glenna lived in Northern Idaho, including Pend Oreille, Humbird and Bonner until age 3, then in Sandpoint until she was 9. The family moved to Clarkston in 1935 and there she stayed for most of her life.
As a child of the Great Depression, she was very frugal. She and her sister wore their dad’s socks instead of overshoes. In later life she canned everything for her family including wild game, fish, vegetables and fruit. Her grape juice sometimes stayed in the fruit room a little too long, turning into wine.
Glenna worked at many jobs during her life. One of her first being for Mr. Fitzsimmons as a chicken herder up on the Alpowa Grade. Also working for him doing other tasks long enough to acquire a milking cow for her family. She also worked as a maid or housekeeper at the Lewis-Clark Hotel in her teens.
After graduating from Charles Francis Adams High School in Clarkston in 1944 she realized her life’s calling was as a beautician.
In 1945, Glenna married George Leo Aiken. George Jr. “Butch” was born in 1946 before they moved to Montana where George worked on the Hungry Horse Dam. She said that was a winter like the one in the movie Doctor Zhivago. She was always cold that winter.
Then she and Butch followed George to Alaska and lived there about one year. She lived in Ketchikan down by the wharf. This was another memorable experience she would often share. Son Stephen was born in 1949.
After her marriage to George dissolved, she decided to follow her interest as a beautician. She worked in a salon for her aunt Mary Anne Lisle in Lewiston. After work at the salon, she would then go to the YB Café a few blocks away to waitress the counter customers. This is where she met Ken Crumpacker. He became a very frequent customer and they were married in 1952.
Sons Keith (1953) and Michael (1954) were born while Glenna was working as a hairdresser, waitress, wife and homemaker. In 1959, before her daughter, Katie, was born in 1960, she and Ken had a beauty shop added to the house on Pound Lane in Clarkston. This proved to be a great fit for her and the family. She was able to work all the hours and keep track of her boys while her lady customers would be entertained by her new baby girl Katie.
Life was not all work, Ken and Glenna liked taking fishing trips to Lake Pend Oreille, catching Blue Back and staying at Bayview. Mom out fished all of us, usually without trying. They also made many trips to Westport fishing for Salmon and Bottom fish which again she bested us.
She also would go to hunting camp at an old wooden cabin on Asotin Creek with the Gatherer and Schmidt families. There were many good adventures to be had on the creek, but a good amount of work for Mom, who never complained. According to her she loved doing dishes.
From a very young age Glenna loved growing irises. In the gardens of her Pound Lane home, she grew many varieties of different colors of beautiful irises. This gave her great pleasure and fulfillment year after year and something she gladly shared with family and friends. Iris by far were her favorites.
Glenna was active in the community: as a member of the Asotin County Democrats, a volunteer at the senior center as well as the Pautler Center. In addition, she went to shut-ins and trimmed toe nails and cut hair for free. She was an active member for many years of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary: first as a member, then vice president, then president and finally a Gold Circle member.
She did hair at multiple care centers in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. She would also do hair at the funeral parlors in the valley often for women who had been her loyal customers for years.
Glenna always had stories to share. One gentleman that came to the beauty shop to get a haircut or nails trimmed stated, “I can get a haircut anywhere but I can only hear Glenna’s stories at her place.” Another story she shared was running the elevator to the roof at the Lewis-Clark Hotel, apparently getting it stuck.
An oft told story of hers was when her favorite Uncle Lewis dropped by one day when she was very busy butchering chickens she had raised. She asked what she could do for him that day and he responded, “A little birdie told me you could use some help.” He pitched right in and they got the job done.
She finally retired when she turned 90 years old. Glenna enjoyed her work and the conversations that were shared. She loved all of her family, leaving 32 descendants. We will miss her smile and generosity and, above all, her kindness.
She was preceded in death by her parents Amos and Della, her sisters Elizabeth Berg, Della Flack and brothers Michael, George (Bud), and Anthony McConnell. She was also preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Crumpacker and grandson Jeff Aiken.
She is survived by her brothers Phil and Dave McConnell and sister Patti Brockman as well as her sons George (Butch) and Stephen Aiken, Keith and Michael Crumpacker, and daughter Katherine (Katie) Spindler. She is also survived by five grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Friends and family are welcome to her service that will be held for Glenna at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston, as well as a celebration of her life that will follow at the Hell’s Canyon Boat Club, 2550 Riverside Drive, Clarkston.