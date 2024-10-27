Gloria Jean Toothaker

Gloria will be fondly remembered for her love of life, wine and good food, her fun nature and generous heart. Gloria was an avid sports fan and loved spending time with her friends. Gloria was a class act who appreciated beautiful things.

Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Neil Toothaker. She is survived by her three children, Terry Charter, Scott Charter and Kathy Greene, as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is loved and will be greatly missed.