Gordon Howard “Gordy” Mills, 87, died Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at his Lewiston home. Gordon was born Dec. 25, 1935, to Howard W. Mills and Thelma V. McKinney, in Twin Falls.
Gordy graduated from Wendell (Idaho) High School in 1953. Following graduation, he took many courses with the Idaho State Police.
He enlisted with the U.S. Marines and served his country from 1954-58. Following his military service, Gordy worked as an Idaho State Trooper from 1961-91 in southern Idaho and Lewiston and retired with the Idaho State Police. He then worked for Potlatch Corp. in Lewiston from 1992-2002 before his final retirement.
Gordy married Patricia M. Hill on March 12, 1967, in Kooskia.
He loved to hunt, camp and fish and spend time with his family and grandkids. He also loved to get together with his police buddies to swap stories.
Gordy is survived by his wife Patricia Mills, Lewiston; son Michael Mills, Lewiston; daughter Teresa (Doug) Gonzales, Seattle; granddaughter Bella and grandson Rocco Gonzales, Seattle, and sister Carolyn Florence, Boise.
He was preceded in death by his brother Carl M. Mills.
Viewing will be held at noon, with a memorial service following at 2 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Gordy would like everyone attending to wear your blue jeans.
