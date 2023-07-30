Gordon Lee Killian, 62, of Potlatch, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at his home due to complications related to prostate cancer.
He was born April 2, 1961, in Othello, Wash., to Lorin Dennis and Donna (Roylance) Killian, and attended Othello High School, where he graduated in 1979. He then attended Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho from 1979-80 and 1982-83.
Gordon met Lisa Blazzard and they were married June 23, 1983 in Seattle.
Gordon and Lisa lived in several places during his life; including Rexburg, Idaho (1982-83), Othello, Wash. (1983-84 and 1993-2002), Gresham, Ore. (1984-86), Troutdale, Ore. (1986-87), Newberg, Ore. (1987), Lewiston, Idaho (1987-88), Missoula, Mont. (1988-89), Walla Walla, Wash. (1989), Spokane, Wash. (1989-1991), Orem, Utah (1991), Kennewick, Wash., (1991-92) Issaquah, Wash. (1992-93), Ritzville, Wash. (March 2002-July 2022) and Potlatch, Idaho (July 1, 2022 - July 25, 2023). Gordon owned and operated many businesses throughout his married life, but in the last 25 years, worked for Northwest Farm Credit (formerly Sloan-Leavitt Insurance) in Othello, Wash. He worked in the Crop Insurance Division in many capacities.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a full-time mission for the church, serving the Navajo People of Arizona, Utah and New Mexico. He served as Bishop of the Othello first ward from 1995-2002. Gordon also served a president of the Mosquito Board of Adams County and was a member from 2002-2022, and he also served as co-chair of the Ritzville Distinguished Young Women Program from 2014-2021.
Gordon is survived by his wife Lisa, of Potlatch; son Drew Killian (Lara), of West Richland, Wash., son Dustin Killian (Natalie), of Ritzville, daughter Destry Hurst (Riley), of Moscow, daughter D’laney Hepworth (Judd), of Fort Worth, Texas, daughter Devon Killian, of Fort Worth, daughter, Davis dos Anjos (Daniel), of Orlando, Fla., daughter, Dalyn Flores (Emilio), of Clovis, Calif., son Dallas Killian (Doane), of Rexburg and daughter Dakota Killian; his parents, L. Dennis and Donna Killian; twin brother Spence (Lisa), of Kennewick, sister Joanna Miller (David), of Othello, sister Krista Jensen (Sherrie), of Beaverton, Ore., sister Lora Allen (Chuck), of Ephrata, Wash., sister Shanna Stakkeland (Parrish), of Royal City, Wash., brother Lorin Killian, of New York City, brother Elden Killian (Jaimee), of Pasco, brother Nick Killian (Megan), of Ephrata and brother Joseph Killian (Morgan), of Taylor, Texas; and 25 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Elden Killian and Beryl Blanche Walker; maternal grandparents George Roylance and Mable Valentine; and his sister Sandra Killian and nephew Preston Killian.
A viewing will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, with a traditional funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Othello Stake Center, 1200 E. Rainier St., Othello. Bishop Jim Gilbert will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, please join us in the “$100 handshake.” This kind gesture of giving someone in need a $100 bill in their palm during a handshake, was something that Gordon would generously do every so often.
