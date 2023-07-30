Gordon Lee Killian

Gordon Lee Killian, 62, of Potlatch, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at his home due to complications related to prostate cancer.

He was born April 2, 1961, in Othello, Wash., to Lorin Dennis and Donna (Roylance) Killian, and attended Othello High School, where he graduated in 1979. He then attended Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho from 1979-80 and 1982-83.

