Gordon R. McGregor

Gordon “Gordy” McGregor passed away Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at the age of 76, in Lewiston. He was born to John E. McGregor and Leverne Lingle McGregor on March 9, 1946, in Anna, Ill. Gordy graduated from Carbondale Community High School in Carbondale, Ill.

Shortly after graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy. He spent 21 years serving, Retiring as a MAC in 1985. He married Sharon Frances Allen on Aug. 14, 1965. They had two children, Michele and Tracey. They later divorced in 1987.

Tags

Recommended for you