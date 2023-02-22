Gordon R. McGregor

Gordon “Gordy” McGregor passed away Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at the age of 76, in Lewiston. He was born to John E. McGregor and Leverne Lingle McGregor on March 9, 1946, in Anna, Ill. Gordy graduated from Carbondale Community High School in Carbondale, Ill.
Shortly after graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy. He spent 21 years serving, Retiring as a MAC in 1985. He married Sharon Frances Allen on Aug. 14, 1965. They had two children, Michele and Tracey. They later divorced in 1987.
After the Navy, he was a PI, animal control officer, truck driver and worked for Clarkston Sanitation Department for 17 years retiring in 2008.
In 2008, he met the love of his life, Rhonda Hollace. They were married Oct. 17, 2009, until present. Gordy lived in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley for more than 30 years. Gordy and Rhonda lived the last 13 years in Clarkston. Gordy was a long-standing member of the Masons, Scottish Rite, Fleet Reserve, the Moose lodge and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda, and their children. Michele (Steve) Carringer, Tracey (Tim) Mason, Shaun (Heather) Hollace, Travis Hollace, Corina Hollace and Tiffany Lynn. As well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Merchant Funeral Home in Clarkston. The viewing will be 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb 23, the memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb 24. A memorial service will also be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the Lewiston Eagles, please feel welcome to bring a covered-dish.
Any charitable donations may be sent to the F.O.E. 1304 Main St., Lewiston, ID 83501.