Gregory Mader

Gregory Mader, 74, a lifelong Pullman farmer, passed away Monday, June 12, 2023, at his home on the family farm outside Pullman, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Greg was born Jan. 15, 1949, in Moscow to Paul and Eleanor (Hall) Mader. He grew up on the family farm and attended Pullman schools. He went to southern California his senior year and graduated in 1967 from Chatsworth High School in the San Fernando Valley, Calif. While in high school he participated on the swim team and was also a member of the Pullman City Swim Team. Greg attended the University of Southern California where he also competed on the USC swim team. Greg graduated in 1971 with a bachelor of business degree. He returned to the family farm outside Pullman where he made his life and farmed the land that he had grown to love.