Gregory Mader, 74, a lifelong Pullman farmer, passed away Monday, June 12, 2023, at his home on the family farm outside Pullman, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Greg was born Jan. 15, 1949, in Moscow to Paul and Eleanor (Hall) Mader. He grew up on the family farm and attended Pullman schools. He went to southern California his senior year and graduated in 1967 from Chatsworth High School in the San Fernando Valley, Calif. While in high school he participated on the swim team and was also a member of the Pullman City Swim Team. Greg attended the University of Southern California where he also competed on the USC swim team. Greg graduated in 1971 with a bachelor of business degree. He returned to the family farm outside Pullman where he made his life and farmed the land that he had grown to love.
Greg was a great custodian of the land, implementing many new farming techniques on the Palouse. Over his lifetime, he planted hundreds of trees which provided green areas and cover for the wildlife. Greg enjoyed hiking and international travel throughout his life. He was also an accomplished pianist and his favorite composer was Gershwin.
Greg loved spending time with his daughter, Eleanor. He loved to teach her about music and was teaching her to play the piano. He was also happy that she was involved in swimming. He loved hiking with her at Kamiak Butte and they have lots of great memories. Greg loved his daughter and she was there by his side as always, even on the night he passed away.
He is survived by his daughter Eleanor Mader and by numerous cousins and friends. Greg was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Mark.
Many thanks to Gentiva Hospice for their wonderful care and especially to his nurse, Rachael Schoonover. In honor of Greg, please plant a tree.
Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements. There are no services planned at this time. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.
