With great sadness, we announce the death of Harley Hites. Harley died unexpectedly Wednesday, March 22, 2023, from cardiac arrest.
Harley Lawrence Hites was born in Moscow to Maynard and Kathleen Brood Hites on Dec. 21, 1950. His siblings included Butch, Jeanie and Kenny Hites and DeRoy Lowary. As a fifth-generation Moscow native, he was raised there, graduating from Moscow High School in 1970. In 1970, he entered the U.S. Army, serving his country until being honorably discharged in 1976. He returned to Moscow and later started his lifelong career at the Washington State University Steam Plant until retirement.
Harley married in 1986 and gained two beautiful daughters, Yvonne Skanes, of British Columbia, and Audrey Hites, of California. He loved spending time with his family and friends and enjoyed everything outdoors that Idaho has to offer. Harley had a passion for animals, especially dogs. We will all miss his infectious laugh and funny daily Facebook posts.
Harley was preceded in death by his parents and brother Kenny.
He is survived by his daughters, and five grandchildren, Malachi, Gabriel, Alejandro, Bianca and Adelaide, numerous family members and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 6, at the Moscow Elks Lodge, 3080 Idaho Highway 8, in Moscow. Wear your favorite Hawaiian print shirt for Harley.