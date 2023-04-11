With great sadness, we announce the death of Harley Hites. Harley died unexpectedly Wednesday, March 22, 2023, from cardiac arrest.

Harley Lawrence Hites was born in Moscow to Maynard and Kathleen Brood Hites on Dec. 21, 1950. His siblings included Butch, Jeanie and Kenny Hites and DeRoy Lowary. As a fifth-generation Moscow native, he was raised there, graduating from Moscow High School in 1970. In 1974, he entered the U.S. Army, serving his country until being honorably discharged in 1976. He returned to Moscow and later started his lifelong career at the Washington State University Steam Plant until retirement.

