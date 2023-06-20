Harold Alvin ‘Pete’ Anderson

Harold Alvin “Pete” Anderson, 95, passed away Monday, June 12, 2023, in Lewiston, of heart failure.

He was born May 5, 1928, to Louise and George Anderson, at Idaho Falls. His parents divorced and he was raised by his mom and stepdad, Walt Anderson. His younger years were mostly spent in the Sandpoint and Pierce areas. He graduated from Pierce High School in 1946.