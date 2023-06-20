Harold Alvin “Pete” Anderson, 95, passed away Monday, June 12, 2023, in Lewiston, of heart failure.
He was born May 5, 1928, to Louise and George Anderson, at Idaho Falls. His parents divorced and he was raised by his mom and stepdad, Walt Anderson. His younger years were mostly spent in the Sandpoint and Pierce areas. He graduated from Pierce High School in 1946.
He married Frances West of Peck Dec. 20, 1947. He worked as a logger for Potlatch Forest, Inc. in Headquarters until 1954 when he contracted polio and had to change careers. He continued to work for PFI as an accountant in Lewiston and Portland until 1971. He was an accountant at Evergreen Tire and A & R Construction until retirement.
He operated Pete’s Upholstery from his home for many years. He loved his upholstering, gardening, growing flowers, fishing and spending time with family and friends. He was a long-time, faithful member of New Life Apostolic Church where he had many loving, supportive friends and made great memories.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and siblings: Maynard Anderson and Shirley Smith. He is survived by his children, Frank Anderson, Walt Anderson (Vicki Williams), Teresa Pomerinke (Gary) and Lore Anderson (Rick Matteson); grandchildren: Heidi Wilson, Kevin Pomerinke (Jennifer), Kristi Austin (Steve), Nick Anderson, Matthew Rivera, Autumn Mills, Jeffrey Rivera and Chris Anderson; great-grandchildren: Susie Bolin, Gabby Austin (Peyton), Shalene Mariona (Noah), Eden Wilson, August Wilson, Alex Austin, Sydney Austin, Ashtyn Austin, Makaylee Anderson and Elijah Pomerinke; great-great-grandchildren: RaeLin Bolin-Brown, Ellianna Mariona (soon to be born); and siblings: Virginia Farrell and Gail Anderson.
Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements. A viewing held at the funeral home from 4-6 p.m. Friday, June 23. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at New Life Apostolic Church, 1010 21st Ave., Lewiston.
