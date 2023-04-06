Harold J. Grassl, of Moscow, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Good Samaritan Village of Moscow. He was born Aug. 31, 1926, in Colton, to Michael and Veronica Grassl. He was from a family of one sister, Mildred, and three brothers, Jerome, Laurence and Dan. He was raised in the Bald Butte area near Colton before moving to Portland in 1928. Returning to Moscow in 1942, Harold worked as a farm hand on a 320-acre farm owned by W. Hordeman.

He attended the Ursuline Academy in Moscow for three years of high school, until 1944, when he was called to serve in World War II, as a young teenager, from November 1944, until November 1946. While serving as a member of the U.S. Army 19th Infantry Regiment (Kyushu, Japan) as a squad leader and soon staff sergeant, he supervised an 11-man squad and taught courses in map reading and disassembling/assembling M-1 rifles and browning automatic rifles. He received several medals during his two-year term including the Bronze Service Star medal.