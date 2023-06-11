Harold J. Zenner

Harold John Zenner, 91, of Mission Creek, passed away Friday, June 2, 2023, at his home in Culdesac from natural causes.

Harold was born Feb. 26, 1932, in Uniontown to Gertrude (Zellerhoff) and J. Peter Zenner. He attended school in Genesee, Craigmont, and graduated high school in Nezperce in 1950.