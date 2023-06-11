Harold J. Zenner

Harold John Zenner, 91, of Mission Creek, passed away Friday, June 2, 2023, at his home in Culdesac from natural causes.
Harold was born Feb. 26, 1932, in Uniontown to Gertrude (Zellerhoff) and J. Peter Zenner. He attended school in Genesee, Craigmont, and graduated high school in Nezperce in 1950.
He married Margaret Mary Schaff on Oct. 6, 1951, in Nezperce. In 1954 they moved to Mission Creek where they established their farm and raised their family. Margaret passed away Feb. 14, 2021.
Harold was a rancher/farmer all of his life. He was a member of All Saints Catholic Church. He was a member of the Idaho Cattleman’s Association and the Knights of Columbus. He was honored with being the Grassman/Cattle Producer of the year. In his younger years he was a 4-H leader. He enjoyed playing cards with family and friends.
He is survived by his three sons, Doug (Corinne), Wes (Dot), Mike (Lori); 13 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren (plus one due June 27), one great-great-grandchild and his baby sister Lucille Guettinger. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Margaret, son Wayne, daughter Bonnie, great-granddaughters Zoe Zenner and Evalynn Mae; brothers Al, Andy, Pete, Paul, Joe Zenner and sisters Marie Fox, Eva Welle and Pauline Hermann.
Donations may be made to the Culdesac QRU.
A rosary will be recited at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, with a Mass celebrated at 11 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Final burial for Harold and Margaret will take place at 3:30 p.m. at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Nezperce.
You may be gone from this earthly life, but your presence will be felt through every baby calf that is born, the amber waves of grain gently blowing in the fields on Mission Creek and in the laughter and joy in your children and grandchildren. Your legacy will continue on.
