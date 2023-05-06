Harold Joseph Schaeffer, 86, Ferdinand native and lifelong resident, peacefully entered his heavenly home on Thursday morning, May 4, 2023, about the time farmers rise to begin their day. He was born to Joseph G. and Anna Gehring Schaeffer, the sixth of seven children, and was raised on the family farm two miles northwest of Ferdinand, where farming and ranching became his way of life.

Harold attended St. Maurus Grade School and Ferdinand High School, graduating in 1955. He married his childhood sweetheart and soulmate, Carol J. Uhling, on June 30, 1956, and they began their married life in Ferdinand. He worked at many jobs including Jordan Motors in Grangeville, Riener’s Concrete in Ferdinand, and with several area farmers before purchasing the family farm and continuing his love of farming. One-and-a-half dozen children (1+6) soon followed and were raised on the same family farm on which he was born.