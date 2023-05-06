Harold Joseph Schaeffer, 86, Ferdinand native and lifelong resident, peacefully entered his heavenly home on Thursday morning, May 4, 2023, about the time farmers rise to begin their day. He was born to Joseph G. and Anna Gehring Schaeffer, the sixth of seven children, and was raised on the family farm two miles northwest of Ferdinand, where farming and ranching became his way of life.
Harold attended St. Maurus Grade School and Ferdinand High School, graduating in 1955. He married his childhood sweetheart and soulmate, Carol J. Uhling, on June 30, 1956, and they began their married life in Ferdinand. He worked at many jobs including Jordan Motors in Grangeville, Riener’s Concrete in Ferdinand, and with several area farmers before purchasing the family farm and continuing his love of farming. One-and-a-half dozen children (1+6) soon followed and were raised on the same family farm on which he was born.
His greatest treasure was his family; he marveled at the blessings he received from God above. This was his true life’s work and testimony, which was expressed by his deep love for his wife, children and their families. Harold taught all of his children the value of hard work, the importance of faith and family and the rewards that come from practicing all well. He was happiest living and working on the family farm, but did travel to Ferdinand, Ind., to explore his father’s birthplace and genealogy. As an avid reader with a thirst for knowledge he continued to learn throughout his life with a particular interest in flight, rail transportation and history. Harold was an active member of Assumption Parish where he joined the choir at age 12. His voice was easily recognized and will be missed. Harold will be remembered as a remarkable historian, a man of keen wit with a sense of humor that entertained many.
Harold is survived by his wife Carol; his children: Cindy (Emmett) Wilson, Pat (Jerry) Forsmann, Lori (Mike) Orr, Joe (Sharon) Schaeffer, Scott (Michelle) Schaeffer, Lonnie (Collette) Schaeffer and Vicki (Shawn) Goeckner; as well as 21 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; sisters-in-law Joan and Ella, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his six siblings: Loretta (James) Bauman, Anselma (Ray) Wensman, Armella (Hank) Haener, Ralph Schaeffer, Eugene Schaeffer, JoAnn (Joe) Meyer, and one great-granddaughter.
A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Assumption Parish in Ferdinand, with a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at the Ferdinand Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Ferdinand Parish Hall. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of the arrangements. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.