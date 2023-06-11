Harold Lee Osborne

Harold Lee Osborne, 76, of Potlatch passed away with family by his side Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, after a brief battle with metastatic cancer.

Harold was born Nov. 2, 1946, in Moscow to Thomas and Freida Osborne of Onaway. He was raised at the family farm just 7 miles north of Potlatch on Crane Creek along with his four brothers Carl, Thomas, Clifford, and Micheal. Harold attended Potlatch School and graduated as a 12-year student in 1965.