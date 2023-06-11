Harold Lee Osborne, 76, of Potlatch passed away with family by his side Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, after a brief battle with metastatic cancer.
Harold was born Nov. 2, 1946, in Moscow to Thomas and Freida Osborne of Onaway. He was raised at the family farm just 7 miles north of Potlatch on Crane Creek along with his four brothers Carl, Thomas, Clifford, and Micheal. Harold attended Potlatch School and graduated as a 12-year student in 1965.
Following graduation, Harold worked for Potlatch Lumber Company while obtaining an education at the University of Idaho. Harold obtained a bachelor’s degree at the University of Idaho in 1971 to begin a career to fulfill the passion of his life, forestry. From 1972 Harold worked as a research assistant, research associate, instructor for the Department of Forest Resources at the University of Idaho, and was appointed the manager of the UI Experimental Forest in 1978. In 1979 he received a certificate for continuing education in forest ecology and silviculture, and from 1984 through his retirement he filled the roles of assistant professor, associate extension professor, and extension professor at the University of Idaho Department of Forest Resources.
Along with his forestry career, Harold lived a very fulfilling life with family and friends. Harold was married for several years to Connie O’Reilly until their careers took them on different paths. He later was remarried to Sandra Kroll Osborne in December of 1985 until her passing in September of 2020. In his marriage to Sandra, Harold received a stepson, Shawn Kroll, of Lewiston, and a step-daughter, Sheila Kroll Owens, of Moscow. Harold spent his life building and sustaining forested areas near his family farm on Crane Creek and on his property located in the county near Potlatch. Harold traveled extensively, bringing Sandy along, to other states and countries to learn about the forests and even traditions in other countries that contribute to the health and diversity of the forests. His educating mindset is not forgotten but utilized in these ecosystems as well bringing impacts to the world and various places he has visited in his lifetime. Harold was later blessed with step-grandchildren and even step-great grandchildren that will be able to continue his legacy of learning, teaching and sustaining the trusted land he leaves them on Crane Creek. Harold was a forester by heart and dedicated his life to the research and education of sustainable forestry. He believed that if the ability to keep forests healthy and diverse was able to be taught to everyone, he was the man to do it. Every situation from fire, ecology, diversity and sustainability was a teachable moment all the way up to his passing whether it was in depth or just scratching the surface, it would make an impact in the decisions of those being taught for the rest of their lives.
Harold leaves behind his three brothers: Carl Dean Osborne, of Moscow, Thomas Joseph Osborne, wife Justine Osborne, of Lewiston, and Michael Claude Osborne, wife Beth Osborne, of Potlatch; stepchildren, Shawn Kroll, wife Darlene Kroll, of Lewiston, Shiela Owens, husband Casey Owens, of Moscow; stepgrandchildren, Brittany Stoor, husband Jacob Stoor, of Potlatch, Joseph Meckel, of Post Falls, and two stepgreat-granddaughters and a lot of extended family on both sides. Harold is preceded in death by his parents: Thomas and Freida Osborne, of Potlatch, his wife Sandra Osborne, of Potlatch, his brother Clifford Osborne and wife Linda Osborne, of Potlatch, and sister in law Shirley Osborne, of Moscow.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the family cabin located at 1377 Crane Creek Road, Potlatch, ID 83855.
Kramer Funeral Home, Palouse, WA is caring for the family. On line condolences may be left at kramercares.com.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.