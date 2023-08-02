Harold William Heimgartner

Our beloved father and grandfather, “Poppy,” to those who loved him, Harold William “Sparky” Heimgartner, a lifelong resident of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, passed away Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 74 years old.

Harold was born Feb. 6, 1949, in Lewiston, to Wayne and Ruth Heimgartner. He grew up on the family farm in the hills above Juliaetta/Kendrick. From a young age he showed what would be lifelong character traits of compassion, dedication, the value of family and good old-fashioned hard work. He attended school in Lapwai and graduated in 1967. Farm work did not allow for many after-school activities but as a Lapwai Wildcat he enjoyed playing football, basketball and track. We only recently learned (due to another character trait, dad’s humbleness) that his high school football team had two undefeated seasons. After graduating, he attended the University of Idaho and earned a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture Education. He was a member of the Uof I Farm House fraternity and had many stories to share of his time living there.