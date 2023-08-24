Harry Quentin passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at his granddaughter, Elizabeth’s home in Castle Rock, Wash., surrounded by most of his family. Harry was born Feb. 26, 1933, to Florence and Edmund Quentin in Spokane. The family lived in Carlin Bay, Idaho, where Edmund was the postmaster. A few years later, Florence moved her children to Coeur d’Alene where Harry grew to adulthood.
Harry joined the U.S. Air Force at age 16, and was stationed in Nome, Alaska, with his brother Robert Quentin. When he left the service, he moved to Mead, Wash., where his mother and her new husband were living. While living there, he met his future wife, Mary Ellen (Mickey) Healy. Harry and Mickey were married in 1955 in Mead.
Harry and Mickey started their lives together in Green Bluff, Wash., where they had purchased some property. Harry also fulfilled his dream of becoming a railroad engineer. Harry and Mickey also started their family. Their oldest daughter, Mary Ann was born in 1957. They moved to Spokane and in 1965 their daughter, Gaile was born. They moved to Greenacres, Wash., and in 1970 their son and Harry’s pride and joy, Joe, was born. Their family was complete.
Because Harry was spending most of his time working in Lewiston, they decided to move their family there in 1971. Lewiston was the perfect place for Harry because of his love of hunting and fishing. Harry became deeply involved with the Boy Scouts of America, helping his son, Joe and many other Scouts reach their Eagle Scout rank. Harry and Mickey liked to travel and after Harry’s forced retirement in 1979, and all their children were out of the house, they became snowbirds, spending time in Bouse and Quartzsite, Arizona. Harry began his interest in rocks and gems, learning how to cut and polish the stones. They also traveled to Alaska, many times, to see Gaile and her family, where Harry was able to fish and catch a halibut, to his great enjoyment. During his last few years in Lewiston, he enjoyed being a member of the shooting club in Lapwai with his many shooting friends.
Harry lost his wife and oldest daughter in 2010. He moved to Seaside, Ore., to be closer to Gaile and visited Joe a few times in Hawaii, until it was too hard for him to travel. He eventually moved to Portland, Ore., to, again, be closer to his family. His last year was spent in Castle Rock.
Harry is survived by his daughter, Gaile Quentin of Castle Rock; his son, Joe Quentin and his wife Shoko in Kauai, Hawaii; his grandchildren: Leona, Roianne, Elizabeth Markley, Nathan Jaspers, Tom Markley, Alison Quentin, Joseph Quentin jr., Ziara and Viora; and his great grandchildren: Charlotte and McKenzie Jaspers; along with numerous nieces and nephews that he loved very much. He is preceded in death by his parents Edmund Quentin and Florence Erickson, his stepfather Walt Erickson, his brother Robert, his sister Florence, his wife Mickey, his daughter Mary Ann and many in-laws.
A service for Harry will be announced later in the year.
The family would like to thank the ladies from Eden Hospice and the kind people at Castle Rock Pharmacy for their help, kindness and compassion with Harry. We would also like to thank Hubbard Funeral Home in Castle Rock for taking care of dad’s final wishes.