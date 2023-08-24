Harry Quentin passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at his granddaughter, Elizabeth’s home in Castle Rock, Wash., surrounded by most of his family. Harry was born Feb. 26, 1933, to Florence and Edmund Quentin in Spokane. The family lived in Carlin Bay, Idaho, where Edmund was the postmaster. A few years later, Florence moved her children to Coeur d’Alene where Harry grew to adulthood.

Harry joined the U.S. Air Force at age 16, and was stationed in Nome, Alaska, with his brother Robert Quentin. When he left the service, he moved to Mead, Wash., where his mother and her new husband were living. While living there, he met his future wife, Mary Ellen (Mickey) Healy. Harry and Mickey were married in 1955 in Mead.

Tags

Recommended for you