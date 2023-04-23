Harvey C. Kom, 93, of Lewiston and formerly of Orofino, died of causes related to age on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Serenity Place Assisted Living in Lewiston.

Dad was born Dec. 21, 1929, in Elgin, N.D. He was the eldest of 10 children born to Emelia and Clarence Kom. The family lived in various small towns in North Dakota and eventually moved to the longtime family home in Mobridge, S.D., when Harvey was starting high school. He graduated from Mobridge High School in 1948.