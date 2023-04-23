Harvey C. Kom, 93, of Lewiston and formerly of Orofino, died of causes related to age on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Serenity Place Assisted Living in Lewiston.
Dad was born Dec. 21, 1929, in Elgin, N.D. He was the eldest of 10 children born to Emelia and Clarence Kom. The family lived in various small towns in North Dakota and eventually moved to the longtime family home in Mobridge, S.D., when Harvey was starting high school. He graduated from Mobridge High School in 1948.
Upon graduation from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, reporting to Bismarck, N.D., in July of 1948. He served as a supply clerk in the Navy, primarily stationed at Great Lakes, Ill. He was discharged from the Navy in June of 1952, and served two years of service with the Army National Guard in Bottineau, N.D.
Dad met his lifelong love, Berniece Larson in July, 1948, at the Walworth County Fair in Mobridge, one week before reporting to his enlistment in the Navy. Their courtship lasted throughout his four years of active service in the Navy, primarily by letters and visits while home on leave. They were married one week after his honorable discharge and return home to South Dakota on July 27, 1952, at Norway Lutheran Church outside Glenham, S.D.
After his return to South Dakota and marriage, Harvey attended forestry school in Bottineau, N.D., and the newlyweds took a summer job on a lookout outside of Coram, Mont., near the border of Glacier National Park. It was that summer that the two discovered a common love of the western Montana forests. They worked their way west, with Dad employed by the Northern Pacific Railroad as a forester, and he eventually enrolled in the forestry program at the University of Montana in Missoula. Upon graduation from U.M. he continued working for the Northern Pacific Railroad in Bozeman, Mont. In 1963, Dad accepted a position with the United States Forest Service in Hungry Horse, Mont. In 1965, the couple packed up their growing family and moved back to Missoula, where Harvey took a position at the U.S.F.S. Smokejumper Base in the Visitor Center. In 1967, the family moved to Kooskia, and Dad worked with the Lochsa Ranger District, primarily serving the campgrounds along the Lochsa upriver from Kooskia. In 1971, the family made their final move to Orofino, with a reforestation position with Kelly Creek Ranger Station. The family spent many summers living at Kelly Forks Ranger Station. They recognized and cherished the opportunity of spending their summers living with the comforts of a home located deep within the backcountry of the Clearwater National Forest.
Harvey and Berniece raised three children throughout their time in Montana and Idaho; Larry, Michelle and Rick. They have one granddaughter, Amanda Kom.
After the kids were grown and moved away, Mom and Dad continued to enjoy their summers at the ranger station until Dad’s retirement from the U.S.F.S. in 1986. After retirement from the U.S.F.S. Harvey enjoyed assisting Mom with a daycare they ran from their Orofino home. Over a 10-year period the couple enjoyed the caring for and nurturing of many local children, with many relationships formed of a bonus grandparent/grandchild relationship. Harvey taught many kids how to ride a bike, and took little adventurers by the hand on walks to the Canoe Camp, near their riverside home. Their ease into full retirement also included trips to the Holy Land, a cruise that included a journey through the Panama Canal and another cruise to Alaska. Their summers always included a week as volunteer camp hosts at the Historical Ranger Station on the Lochsa River, near Wilderness Gateway Campground. While at home, Dad kept busy maintaining a yard full of fruit trees and assisting in attending to a garden loaded with vegetables. Evenings were usually spent putting puzzles together or playing card games with friends and family.
Dad and Mom have been members of Ascension Lutheran Church in Orofino for more than 50 years. They taught Sunday school and Dad served on the church board. When the kids were still living at home, they enjoyed visiting other area churches, attending evening services and making many friends from many different denominations throughout the Kooskia, Kamiah and Orofino communities. Dad was very vocal and not shy when it came to sharing his faith in his Savior, Jesus Christ. He eagerly accepted invitations as a guest preacher from many local and area churches. He took every opportunity he was presented to share the good news of his Lord.
Dad also loved to laugh and sing. He enjoyed singing in the church choir and was a longtime member of the Orofino Community Choir. He particularly enjoyed the annual Christmas cantata, and sang with the community choir until he was 87, when age started to factor into his usual routine. His infectious laugh usually got all those around him laughing along, even though some may not have understood the extent of the humorous statement or event.
Harvey was very artistic, and loved to draw, sketch and paint. Naturally, a common subject of his artwork was his Savior, and for more than 20 years the walls of Ascension Lutheran were usually adorned with his most recent color pencil or chalk drawings, many of which paralleled the current holy season or a recent sermon verse or topic. In his years with the U.S.F.S. he served on planning efforts as a mapmaker for many large project fires. He took the opportunity in his downtime to create unique graphics for the fires and assembled a silk screen printing template so the firefighters could take a memento home with them printed on one of their own T-shirts or fire shirts.
He also enjoyed drawing caricatures of family and friends, in a comic strip style … documenting funny stories he had heard. One consistent group of people that “benefited” from his good-natured sketches was the Downtown Coffee Club, men that met most afternoons at the Ponderosa Restaurant for many years. Dad loved getting out and about and very much enjoyed his time at the Ponderosa with Ed Olsen, John Loseth, John Lagerquist, Wes and Tony Pishl, Dick Fagley and others.
Did we mention that Dad loved to share his faith with others? Dad loved writing Letters to the Editor of the Lewiston Morning Tribune and Orofino’s Clearwater Tribune. If a topic had him overly concerned, he may even send it in to the two Spokane daily papers. He had many good-natured “discussions” that played out on the editorial pages over the years with those of differing opinions, but one thing was constant: Dad made sure that the readers understood that God loved them all and wanted the best for them.
In 2018, Harvey and Berniece moved to Brookside Retirement home in Orofino, and they spent their “COVID-Years” at Brookside. But from their second-floor apartment’s balcony they were still able to enjoy the neighborhood deer, birds and other wildlife that lived along Orofino Creek.
In 2022, Harvey and Berniece moved to Serenity Assisted Living in Lewiston. The family was so happy to share in celebrating Mom and Dad’s 70th wedding anniversary in July of 2022 at a gathering at Larry and Cindy’s home. Dad’s overall health started to erode last fall and the staff at Serenity were gracious and loving in their care of Dad in his increasingly declining health.
This spring, the family understood that Dad’s appointment at heaven’s gate was soon approaching, and on Wednesday, March 22, Dad made his journey home, resting peacefully with his bride of 70 years holding his hand. Much singing and dancing followed after initial personal introductions and reunions in heaven that afternoon.
Harvey joined his mother and father, Emelia and Clarence Kom, along with brother Carlton Kom and sisters Hertha Blumhardt, Lila Wockenfuss, Glenice Walth and Ceniva Kom in their heavenly home.
He is survived by his wife, Berniece Kom, of Lewiston; children Larry (Cindy) Kom, of Lewiston, Michelle (Shawn) Gochnour, of Shoreline, Wash., and Rick (Nancy) Kom, of Lafayette, La.; granddaughter, Amanda Kom, of Clarkston; brothers, Marlow Kom, of Woodbury, Minn., Reinhart Kom, of Big Bend, Wis., and Donald Kom, of Fond du Loc, Wis.; and sister, Charlene Stewart, De Pere, Wis.
A funeral and celebration of life is planned at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at Ascension Lutheran Church and following with an afternoon celebration of life for family and friends at the Orofino City Park. All friends are invited to celebrate the very full life of Harvey Kom.