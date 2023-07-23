Helen Calvin died Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the age of 92, in Clarkston. She is survived by her husband James “Jim” Calvin, daughter Linda Calvin, and sons James Calvin and John Calvin. Daughter Nancy (Calvin) Boyer died several years ago.

Helen was born at St. Joseph Hospital in Lewiston on July 28, 1930, to Gena and Hjalmer Dragseth. Her family moved to Kamiah when she was young. At first, she lived on a farm near Kamiah and later her family moved into town for Helen to go to high school. Helen attended the University of Idaho, which she loved, and received a Bachelor of Arts and later a Master of Arts in Business Education. After she graduated, she taught in Toledo, Ore.

