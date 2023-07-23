Helen Calvin died Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the age of 92, in Clarkston. She is survived by her husband James “Jim” Calvin, daughter Linda Calvin, and sons James Calvin and John Calvin. Daughter Nancy (Calvin) Boyer died several years ago.
Helen was born at St. Joseph Hospital in Lewiston on July 28, 1930, to Gena and Hjalmer Dragseth. Her family moved to Kamiah when she was young. At first, she lived on a farm near Kamiah and later her family moved into town for Helen to go to high school. Helen attended the University of Idaho, which she loved, and received a Bachelor of Arts and later a Master of Arts in Business Education. After she graduated, she taught in Toledo, Ore.
Helen married James Calvin, also of Kamiah, in 1953. They set up home in Headquarters where Jim worked for Potlatch Forests, Inc. The whole family moved to California for Jim to go to college and then Utah for work. Then began a nomadic life living around the globe — Venezuela, Peru, Algeria, Canada, Yemen and other countries — following Jim’s projects. In Yemen, one of Helen’s good friends was from Culdesac, proving that the world is indeed a small place.
Growing up on a farm in rural Idaho during the Great Depression prepared Helen for a life of living abroad. The family rarely lived in capital cities but out in the sticks in small towns at mines or petrochemical plants where there were very few resources. Helen cooked everything from scratch, including her famous sweet bread, made clothes and taught her kids when necessary. Wanting her children to be well-rounded, Helen always crammed in enriching activities when the family came to the United States for vacation. Living abroad she had to contend with new languages, scary animals in Venezuela and new customs everywhere but she always rose to the challenge and created a happy home. Retiring in Clarkston, Helen raised cattle and grew hay and apples.
Family was the most important thing in Helen’s life. Her children benefited from her experiences and dedication to learning. In later years, Helen devoted herself full time to her growing family with many visits from her children and eight grandchildren: Michael, Angela, Gabriela, Spencer, Jared, Vivian, Irene and Cecilia.
