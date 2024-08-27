Helen Chambers, 88, of Lewiston, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. She was born Dec. 18, 1936, in Clarkston, to Walter and Ethel Beckner. She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1954.
She and Lester Chambers married on June 26, 1955. He passed Feb. 27, 2010. Helen was a farm wife until the early 1970s, then went to work in her mother’s floral shop, Beckners Floral, until the 1980s.
Helen was a member of Blessed Hope Assembly of God and was a missionettes leader in 1983.
She loved being with family and friends and everyone she met. Over the years her hobbies included sewing, needlework, crocheting, drawing, painting and coloring, which she loved giving to others.
She is survived by her sons Earl (Toni) Chambers and Dale (Joanne) Chambers, both of Lewiston; daughter, Retalee (Michael) Boehm, of Clarkston; brother Gordon (Wendy) Beckner, of Lewiston; grandsons, Kenneth Boehm, of Clarkston, and Charles (Jenna) Chambers, of Lewiston; granddaughter, Lorianne Chambers (Rob Hall), of Lewiston; great-grandson, Joshua Chambers, of Lewiston; great-granddaughter, Rylee Chambers, of Lewiston; and many nieces and nephews. Helen was preceded in death by her husband Lester; brother Johnny Beckner; parents, Walter and Ethel Beckner; and son Daryl Lee Chambers.
A service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Blessed Hope Assembly of God, 1033 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Pastor John Vantrease, of Lewiston, will officiate.
Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.