Helen Chambers, 88, of Lewiston, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. She was born Dec. 18, 1936, in Clarkston, to Walter and Ethel Beckner. She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1954.

She and Lester Chambers married on June 26, 1955. He passed Feb. 27, 2010. Helen was a farm wife until the early 1970s, then went to work in her mother’s floral shop, Beckners Floral, until the 1980s.

Helen was a member of Blessed Hope Assembly of God and was a missionettes leader in 1983.