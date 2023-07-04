Helen Shirley Daling Davis was born on April 10, 1927, at Waterville, Wash. She died Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Aspen Park in Moscow from old age, possible pneumonia and a broken heart. Because of COVID-19 she was isolated from her friends and family quite a bit and the last years of her life were a struggle.

Shirley was the last born and the only girl in her family. Her parents were Herman and Vida (Slack) Daling. She always loved animals, from the pet chickens and deer she had as a child to the numerous dogs and cats who enjoyed their best lives under her care. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and her three brothers: Merle, Richard and Roger. A son and granddaughter also died before she passed. Her mother died when she was a teenager so she assumed household duties and took care of her dad and brothers which prepared her for the rest of her life.