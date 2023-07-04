Helen Shirley Daling Davis was born on April 10, 1927, at Waterville, Wash. She died Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Aspen Park in Moscow from old age, possible pneumonia and a broken heart. Because of COVID-19 she was isolated from her friends and family quite a bit and the last years of her life were a struggle.
Shirley was the last born and the only girl in her family. Her parents were Herman and Vida (Slack) Daling. She always loved animals, from the pet chickens and deer she had as a child to the numerous dogs and cats who enjoyed their best lives under her care. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and her three brothers: Merle, Richard and Roger. A son and granddaughter also died before she passed. Her mother died when she was a teenager so she assumed household duties and took care of her dad and brothers which prepared her for the rest of her life.
She first met Jesse Davis while she was in high school when he came to Waterville with her brother Dick, who was Jesse’s college roommate. Jesse joined the U.S. Army shortly after that and was shipped overseas. They carried on a romance by mail. Shirley graduated from Waterville High School in 1945 and enlisted in the Cadet Nurse Corps in June of that year and started nursing classes at Sacred Heart Hospital and Gonzaga University. They were married in April of 1946 after he was discharged from the Army and they celebrated 69 anniversaries before his death in 2015.
They had four children in five years so Shirley was a busy mother and homemaker. They lived on the Davis family farm on Union Flat near Colton and she cooked for her family and most of the year she also fed farm help and harvest crews. She was a great cook and no one could ever duplicate her special macaroni and cheese. She loved her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids and they would go to her house to hang out, often bringing friends. Shirley loved to garden and took pride in her yard, flowers and vegetables. At one point, she had a greenhouse so she could enjoy her plants 12 months of the year. Even when she was unable to go work in her garden, she sat at the window and supervised her son, John, to make certain he was keeping the weeds under control, that the lawn was mowed, and making sure that things were watered. She loved to share the abundance of produce and in the summer; you never left her house without a bunch of vegetables or fruit as long as you were willing to pick it.
She is survived by three of her children: Vida Jones (Kim) in Onaway, Kathleen Vogt (Tom) in Vancouver, Wash., and John Davis on the family farm near Colton. Her son Roy passed away in 2003. She had eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandbabies. She will be missed by every one of them as well as numerous friends, neighbors and other relatives and extended family.
At her request, there will not be a service. Her ashes will be interred at a later date in the Colton City Cemetery next to her beloved husband, Jesse.
Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Colton Fire Department, 805 Depot St., Colton, WA 99113.
