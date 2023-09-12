Helen Vallem Acheson Tweedy entered her eternal rest in Heaven on Wednesday, Sept., 6, 2023, at Golden Girls Residential Care in Lewiston. Helen was born Nov. 16, 1925, in Winchester to Robert Vallem and Cora Freeburn Vallem, the seventh of nine children. Helen grew up on the family ranch on Woodside Road and attended Pine Grove school southwest of Craigmont and east of Forest. She excelled there and was able to complete two grades in one school year in that one room school. Helen attended high school in Craigmont where she graduated in 1943. After high school, she moved to Lewiston to go to Lewiston Business College and graduated in their secretarial course. That education enabled her to be a proficient typist and an excellent bookkeeper.
Helen married Oliver Acheson July 21, 1945, in Prosser, Wash. It was there that the couple were partners in a local grain elevator company. After the death of Oliver’s mother, Bertha Osburn Acheson, they moved back to Craigmont. Oliver and Helen both worked at the Craigmont Post Office where Oliver was eventually postmaster. It was while in Craigmont that all their children were born; Dale (Gene), Lynn, Mona, Olivia and Wiley. Oliver passed away in January of 1962 and Helen’s life as a widow began. Not to be defeated, Helen worked several jobs. She worked selflessly at a main employer while carrying many part-time jobs to supplement her income to raise her young family. Helen was partners with a few other Craigmont entrepreneurs to open the IGVOH café. Her first initial was the last letter in that acronym. She also worked at Black’s Auto Parts, Graham’s Auto Parts and then back for the U.S. Postal Service in Craigmont.
On April, 16, 1971, Helen married Glenn Tweedy and joined him in the operation of Tweedy’s Superette in Craigmont. The couple worked tirelessly seven days a week while Glenn worked during the store’s hours and Helen would join him after she worked a full day at the post office and all-day Sundays. For a few years near the end of her postal career, they bought a home in Lewiston as Helen was transferred to the Lewiston post office. They retired in 1987. After retirement, they made Lewiston their new home, enjoyed traveling and spending their winters in Yuma, Ariz. They spent eleven winters there until Glenn’s death in December of 1998. Helen then started enjoying her winters in Mesa, Ariz., where she made many new friends and took trips to Hawaii, Alaska and many other locations. She would say she would always go when she was invited for fear she might not be asked again.
Helen lived independently until she was 88 then she moved into Brookdale Assisted for several years before moving to her final home at Golden Girls where she was treated like family. She was a firm believer in Christ and served in many positions at various churches including being a deacon at First Presbyterian in Clarkston.
Helen was preceded in death by her husbands, Oliver Acheson and Glenn Tweedy, her parents Robert and Cora Vallem, her siblings Esther Ross, Bill Ross, Tom Ross, Walter Vallem, Verna Syron Vallem, Gerald Vallem, Everett Vallem and Dale Vallem. She was also preceded in death by her son Lynn Acheson, son-in-law, Joe Shelden and grand-son in law, Marcus Fowler.
She is survived by her children, Gene (Ginny) Acheson, Mona (Rod) Ball, Olivia Shelden, Wiley (Jennifer) Acheson, stepchildren Karen Tweedy Dodge, Kevin (Judy) Tweedy and Ken (Pino Saverino) Tweedy. Also surviving her are grandchildren Nathan (Korrie) Acheson, Todd (Sarah) Shelden, Daniel (Afton) Ball, Mandy Fowler, Clayton (Monica) Acheson, Rachel Acheson, Ryan (Amanda) Ball, Scott (Austyn) Shelden, Dana (Mark) Henkel, Cody (Amanda) Ball, Oliver (Marissa) Acheson, Miley Acheson, and step-granddaughter Marissa (Ball) Fehrmann. Helen is also survived by 28 great-grandchildren and numerous nephews, nieces and many “adopted” family members that she loved as her own.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Pat and John Fowler, Lucas and Michelle Fowler, the amazing Golden Girls staff and the Advanced Home Care and Hospice staff.
Services for Helen will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A reception to honor Helen will follow her service at Tammany View Baptist Church, 3732 20th St., Lewiston.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to Zekey and Friends Foundation at zekeysfriends.org and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.