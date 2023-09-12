Helen Vallem Acheson Tweedy entered her eternal rest in Heaven on Wednesday, Sept., 6, 2023, at Golden Girls Residential Care in Lewiston. Helen was born Nov. 16, 1925, in Winchester to Robert Vallem and Cora Freeburn Vallem, the seventh of nine children. Helen grew up on the family ranch on Woodside Road and attended Pine Grove school southwest of Craigmont and east of Forest. She excelled there and was able to complete two grades in one school year in that one room school. Helen attended high school in Craigmont where she graduated in 1943. After high school, she moved to Lewiston to go to Lewiston Business College and graduated in their secretarial course. That education enabled her to be a proficient typist and an excellent bookkeeper.

Helen married Oliver Acheson July 21, 1945, in Prosser, Wash. It was there that the couple were partners in a local grain elevator company. After the death of Oliver’s mother, Bertha Osburn Acheson, they moved back to Craigmont. Oliver and Helen both worked at the Craigmont Post Office where Oliver was eventually postmaster. It was while in Craigmont that all their children were born; Dale (Gene), Lynn, Mona, Olivia and Wiley. Oliver passed away in January of 1962 and Helen’s life as a widow began. Not to be defeated, Helen worked several jobs. She worked selflessly at a main employer while carrying many part-time jobs to supplement her income to raise her young family. Helen was partners with a few other Craigmont entrepreneurs to open the IGVOH café. Her first initial was the last letter in that acronym. She also worked at Black’s Auto Parts, Graham’s Auto Parts and then back for the U.S. Postal Service in Craigmont.