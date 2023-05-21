Henry John Hinck III, 92, died Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Royal Plaza senior residence in Lewiston.
Born Dec. 23, 1930, to Henry Jr. and Charlotte “Lottie” (née Oliver) Hinck, Henry grew up in the Rosedale area south of Hillsboro, Ore., with his younger brother, Howard. Henry graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1948 and earned a bachelor’s degree in forestry from Oregon State College (now University) in 1952.
He married his high school and college sweetheart, Maurine Putnam, on Aug. 1, 1952. Their son, Daniel, was born in 1954. In 1970, Dan was killed in a motorcycle accident near home outside Hillsboro. A year later the couple adopted two young girls from South Korea, whom they named Katherine “Kate” and Joanna “Joy.” The family moved to Hayden Lake, Idaho.
Having begun his business management career at Longview Fibre, Henry later joined Tektronix. He spent the last half of his working life at Idaho Forest Industries, where he rose to VP and general manager. He and Maurine retired to Clarkston in 1992.
Henry pursued many interests throughout his life, especially fishing. For many years he collected antique stock certificates from Idaho mining companies. He recently donated his vast collection to the Idaho Historical Society. He and Maurine also enjoyed traveling, taking trips to Europe, Australia and New Zealand, an African safari, and a cruise through the Panama Canal. Back home in Clarkston, they were active members of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Maurine died in 2011.
Besides his wife and son, Henry was preceded in death by his daughter Joy and his brother. He is survived by his daughter Kate Khavari, Denver; grandson Ali Khavari, San Diego; granddaughter Sarah Khavari, Los Angeles; sister-in-law Carole Hinck, Hillsboro; and brother-in-law the Rev. George (Terry) Putnam, Netarts, Ore.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1115 13th St., Clarkston. A graveside service and interment will take place at 11 a.m. the following Saturday, June 3, at Valley Memorial Park, 3829 SE Tualatin Valley Highway, Hillsboro. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2194 SE Minter Bridge Road, Hillsboro. A reception will follow at Meriwether Golf Club in Hillsboro. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Daniel Henry Hinck Scholarship Fund, Trinity Lutheran Church, 2194 SE Minter Bridge Road, Hillsboro, OR 97123.
