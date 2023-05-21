Henry John Hinck III

Henry John Hinck III, 92, died Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Royal Plaza senior residence in Lewiston.

Born Dec. 23, 1930, to Henry Jr. and Charlotte “Lottie” (née Oliver) Hinck, Henry grew up in the Rosedale area south of Hillsboro, Ore., with his younger brother, Howard. Henry graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1948 and earned a bachelor’s degree in forestry from Oregon State College (now University) in 1952.

