Hildegard Boettger passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, at the age of 86. She was born in Germany and had six siblings. Hildegard immigrated to the United States at the age of 19. Hildegard was a devoted wife, mother and “Omi”, and her family meant everything to her.

Although the young Hildegard aimed to return to Germany, she met Gerhard Boettger, also a German immigrant in Detroit and they were married in 1959. Upon seeing Sawtooth Mountains in a calendar, Gerhard convinced Hildegard to move to Idaho in 1968, sight unseen. Gerhard “Mr B” landed a job as a drafting and small engines teacher at Lewiston High School and remained there for over 20 years.

Hildegard was the epitome of the perfect hausfrau. She was known for her delicious German baking and cooking. Anyone lucky enough to grace Hildegard’s table never left unsatisfied. She tended a large garden, raised chickens and beef and had time to raise three children and babysit her beloved grandchildren.