Holly Hebbard

On Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, the world lost one of its brightest rays of sunshine when Holly Elizabeth Hebbard died at University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle following a brief illness.

Holly was born in Norwalk, Conn., on Feb. 16, 1960, to Robert Hebbard and Neysa Ann Hebbard (Stanley) and was the younger sister to Robin and Mark Hebbard, who have all preceded her in death.

As a child, she moved around the northeast U.S., eventually graduating from Brattleboro Union High School, and then going on to study at Emerson College in Boston where she was a proud member of the Sigma Pi Theta sorority. Her time in Boston was some of her most cherished, often telling family and friends about her adventures there and the people she knew. The connections to her sorority sisters and Boston continued throughout her life, only a few years ago taking a trip back for a Sigma Pi Theta reunion.

After Emerson College, Holly moved to Boulder, Colo., to be closer to her father, and later on to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley where she would meet Thomas Badgley and start a family of her own with the birth of their daughter Laura. Holly worked as the bartender for the Tapadera Hotel in Lewiston, of which she would eventually become manager, followed by working as the office manager for the Merrill and Kaufman CPA firm in Clarkston prior to retiring.