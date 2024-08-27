Holly Kopczynski

Holly Rena Goodall Kopczynski passed away due to a fall at her home, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Saturday night, Oct. 26, 2024, with her family at her side.

Holly was born to Margie (Schlader) and Robert Goodall in Lewiston on Dec. 29, 1968. Her sister Lanette joined her a few years later growing up in Lewiston in a home filled with love of animals, raising everything from pheasants to dogs.

She spent many weekends in Weippe at her grandpa Kenneth’s house in her younger years, playing with her cousins Jake and Annie.

She met Larry Kopczynski when she was working at the customer service counter at Lewiston Grain Growers in 1990, later married on April 16, 1994. Together they raised four beautiful children, Kyle, Kaitlyn, Kole and Kammryn, along with many animals. They became part of the family at Holy Family Catholic School in Clarkston, driving them from Lewiston for 18 years. They later divorced but remained friends.

Holly was a lover of animals, bringing home many orphaned cats, raising chickens, rabbits, lots of dogs and numerous other animals. Larry built the family a koi pond in the later years, and she loved watching and feeding them.

Holly was very creative. Within a few years, there were no more white walls in her home, painting colors on every one of them. The colors changed over the years with new schemes to fit her mood or the age of the kids. She loved to mosaic and made many items from mirrors to Seahawks-colored rocks to give to the Holy Family Auction. Several of her mosaic mirrors sold for thousands of dollars.