Howard Beloit, 1933-2025

Howard Richard Beloit passed away Friday, March 7, 2025, in Spokane, after complications from a recent diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. He was surrounded by his family at that time. Howard was born to Jesse and Myra Beloit on June 9, 1933, in Lewiston. He attended Clarkston High School, graduating in 1951.
After graduation, he married his high school sweetheart, Jeanette Ebert, on June 14, 1951. He was in the U.S. Army from 1953-55. Upon discharge from the Army, Howard worked for an office machine repair business until 1964. Howard and Jeanette had two children, Patty and Rick. In 1964, Howard became co-owner of Ken’s Stationery in Moscow and Pullman until his retirement in 1993.
Howard and Jeanette loved to travel and visited all 50 states and enjoyed their winters in Yuma, Ariz., where they met and made many friends during their years spent there. Howard started a happy hour with their neighbors and friends in Yuma that came to be known as “Howard’s Happy Hour.”
He was a member of Moscow First Presbyterian Church and served on various committees as well as being an elder for the church. Howard was also a member of Moscow Jaycees, Moscow Executive Club and Moscow Elks Club.
For the past two years Howard has visited Jeanette daily where she resides — Hill House Living for memory care. The staff at Hill House adored him and loved seeing and visiting with Howard during his visits with Jeanette.
Howard loved his family and cherished any time he could spend with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed spending time with friends and during the “happy hours” or “wine thirties.” This was one of his favorite times to connect with friends.
Howard is survived by his wife of 72 years, Jeanette; his sister, Carol Whitby; his children Patty Snyder (John) and Rick (Terri); his grandchildren, Josh Beloit, Lindsay Wernecke, Jessalyn Perry and Matt Snyder; and his great-grandchildren, Jayden, Abigail, Emma, Karleigh, Harper, Lilly, Aubrey, Addie and Cole. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Myra, and his siblings, Stanley, Glenn, Lawrene and Yvonne.
No service is scheduled at this time; a celebration will be arranged later.
If you would like to make a donation, the family requests donations be made to Hill House Living, 632 N. Mountain View Road, Moscow, ID 83843 in Howard’s memory.
Corbeill Funeral Homes of Pullman is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at corbeillfuneralhomes.com.