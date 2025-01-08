Howard ‘JR’ VanTassel

A force to be reckoned with, JR was born Dec. 6, 1947, in Grand Forks, N.D., to Jean Ann and Howard VanTassel. He was the first of four children.

JR attended St. Stanislaus Catholic School where he made lifelong friends, and Jenifer Junior High School, where he was reprimanded for helping to kidnap the school mascot burro. He enjoyed being a bat boy for the Lewis-Clark Broncos. During his high school years, he played football, excelled in swimming and was one of the founding members of the Neptunes Swim Team. After graduating from Lewiston Senior High School in 1966, JR enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he was trained as a Radio Intercept Analyst. His duties were split up between an intercept post on the Greek Island of Crete, and National Security Agency Headquarters at Fort Meade, Md.

After proudly serving his country for four years, JR returned to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley where he met Jennifer Tribitt. They were married August of 1970 and soon blessed with three children, in quick succession. He worked full time at Curleys and was instrumental in the addition of The Alibi, all while attending Lewis-Clark State College, graduating in 1979 with a dual bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences and History.

JR came across an opportunity he couldn’t turn down and purchased Campbell’s Corner Tavern in 1980. For 17 years, he provided exceptional service to his patrons and many became lifelong friends. In addition to running the tavern, JR served the hospitality industry as president of the Idaho Restaurant Beverage Association. He led the successful fight for local option Sunday sales of liquor, and open sales of beer and wine at 6 a.m. and 2 a.m. to accommodate shift workers. He also worked with the Michigan Licensed Beverage Association to provide Idaho with its first responsible drink server training program.

In 1988 JR decided to throw his hat in the race and run for an open spot on the Lewiston City Council. He won, and began his long career as a public service figure. He served on the council for eight years, working on many projects including the Bryden Canyon Road construction, and the 17-year street rotation maintenance program, and many other efforts.

JR decided to set his sights even higher and, in 1996, he was elected to serve as Nez Perce County commissioner — known by his friends as “the Commish.” During his time in this role, he was awarded the H. Sydney Duncombe Award for Excellence in County Government — the Idaho Association of Counties’ highest award. He chaired workgroups that created regional health care authorities, and chaired the workgroup that created the GEM Plan, a self-funded medical insurance group. JR oversaw the conversion of solid waste container dump sights to “door to door” pick up with convenient recycling sights. He created a path leading to “joint, but separate” dispatch for city/county enhanced 911 services. He served for 13 years on the Local Highway Technical Association board that transitioned federal aid project selection and development into local governments’ hands. He was also part of the county team that finally built the new Nez Perce County Jail.