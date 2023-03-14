Ida Jeannine Cochrell

Jeannine Cochrell passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Snohomish, Wash., at the age of 90, from multiple age-related complications.

Jeannine was born on July 1, 1932, in Lewiston, to Ella and Orval Hunter. She was the eldest child followed by two brothers, Douglas and Gerald Hunter.

