Ida Jeannine Cochrell

Jeannine Cochrell passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Snohomish, Wash., at the age of 90, from multiple age-related complications.
Jeannine was born on July 1, 1932, in Lewiston, to Ella and Orval Hunter. She was the eldest child followed by two brothers, Douglas and Gerald Hunter.
After growing up on a family farm in Peck, the family moved from Idaho to Washington. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Seattle in 1950. She attended the University of Washington and studied art.
In 1961, she married Charles Cochrell of Houston. They had three children. Charles died in 1964, and Jeannine was left to raise their three children on her own. Undoubtedly, this was her greatest accomplishment in life. She was a very smart and independent woman. To support her family, Jeannine worked as a medical assistant for several years before embarking on a long career as a legal secretary. She successfully transitioned from the typewriter to the word processor before retiring in 2000.
Family vacations with the kids mostly consisted of station wagon trips to Lewiston, or camping. Jeannine had a passion for dogs, cooking, classical music, art, gardening, public radio and television, and family get-togethers. She was a voracious reader, a crossword puzzle master, a ruthless cribbage player and would scold anyone who called her Ida.
Jeannine is survived by her daughter Annmarie Cochrell, daughter Maureen Pintner, and son Kenneth “KC” Cochrell. She is also survived by her brother Douglas Hunter, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of gifts, the family requests donations to be made to the American Diabetes Association in Jeannine’s honor at diabetes.org.