ObituariesDecember 19, 2024

Idamarie Patricia Harrington

Idamarie P. Harrington died peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Spokane. She was born in Lewiston, on Aug. 27, 1935, to Curtis and Joy Hall (Josepha Yochum).

Idamarie was the oldest of eight children and helped raise her siblings starting at a very young age. She graduated from Lewiston High School, Class of 1953, and married her classmate, Max A. Harrington, on Dec. 28, 1954. They raised a large family with six children: Roy, Mark, Andrea (who predeceased her mother on April 26, 2024), Kent, Sara (Lesher) and Paul. Idamarie has 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

When Idamarie wasn’t raising children, she worked in dentistry, managing dental offices in Factoria, Wash. She was also active in Catholic Daughters in north Idaho and in Beta Sigma Phi sorority in the Spokane area.

Idamarie was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Max, as well as her siblings Curtis, Regis, Diana (DeMeyer), Gordon, Penny and Debbie (Soule). She is survived by her youngest brother, Lex Hall of Mesquite, Nev.

A private family service will be held before her burial at Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston.

