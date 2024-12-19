Idamarie Patricia Harrington

Idamarie P. Harrington died peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Spokane. She was born in Lewiston, on Aug. 27, 1935, to Curtis and Joy Hall (Josepha Yochum).

Idamarie was the oldest of eight children and helped raise her siblings starting at a very young age. She graduated from Lewiston High School, Class of 1953, and married her classmate, Max A. Harrington, on Dec. 28, 1954. They raised a large family with six children: Roy, Mark, Andrea (who predeceased her mother on April 26, 2024), Kent, Sara (Lesher) and Paul. Idamarie has 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.