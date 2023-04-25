Ingeborg C. Livengood

Inge passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at home with her family by her side. Inge was born Jan. 8, 1939, in Germany to Franz Josaf and Maria Zapf.
Inge met her husband, Donald, while he was in the U.S. Army and stationed in Germany and they married on 1960. After Don’s discharge in 1961, they came back to the U.S. and made their home in Lewiston. It was there that Inge made her U.S. Citizenship.
In 1981, Don and Inge moved their family to Portland, Ore., when Don accepted a position with the U.S. Postal Service. Inge worked as a domestic engineer for many years, her clients and their families became lifelong friends.
Upon retirement in 2003, Don and Inge moved back to the valley where they made their home in Clarkston. Donald passed away unexpectedly in April of 2004.
Inge was a lifelong member of the FOE Eagles No. 631 and was a member and past Madam President of the Ladies Auxiliary.
Inge was preceded in death by her husband Donald, her parents Franz Josaf and Maria as well as her brother Kurt.
Inge is survived by her children, Joan Miller (Reno), of Clarkston, Leon (Zachary), of Portland, Richard (Tina) of Portland, Alan (Tammy), of Mid-West City, Okla., her sister Annelore of Mainz, Germany, nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews both in the U.S. and Germany.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, May 12, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. A luncheon will follow at the Lewiston Eagles Lodge, 1304 Main St., Lewiston.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers or remembrance, please donate to your favorite charity in Inge’s honor.