Irene V. Cicrich

Irene Valarie Cicrich left her earthly home on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, after a long illness. She was born Feb. 15, 1933, in Montesano, Wash., to Croatian immigrants Steve and Katherine (Brodarić) Papac, the much-adored youngest of five children. She grew up in a tight-knit community, including many friends she kept in contact with throughout her life. Irene was an exceptional student, graduating as salutatorian of her Montesano High School class. She was awarded several scholarships, helping her attend Gonzaga University. In addition to her academic achievements, she loved sports and was instrumental in establishing the Girls’ Athletic Association at her high school.

She and Joe Cicrich were married in 1953 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Montesano. While raising their four children, Joe’s job with the Social Security Administration took them from Portland, Ore.; Bremerton, Wash.; Hoquiam, Wash.; Anchorage, Alaska; Spokane, then finally Clarkston. In their early married years, Irene worked hands-on with Joe to build the family cabin on Lake Quinault, a beautiful setting on Washington’s Olympic Peninsula. She did this while tending to three babies in diapers.

Irene’s strong work ethic was evident throughout the years. She was proud to have worked as a bookkeeper at Early Bird Supply in Clarkston for 14 years. Prior to that, she worked at several banks in the valley, plus Owl Pharmacy. Irene was an active member of Holy Family Catholic Parish in Clarkston. Her church family meant the world to her. She spent many years as a volunteer at the parish school, helping a generation of first graders learn how to read. She treasured each little crayon-drawn card and picture she received from them, and she took great delight in watching them grow and succeed over the years. Of course, her own grandchildren were a source of tremendous joy to her.