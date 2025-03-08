Farewell to Irene (Weishaar) Johnson, a celebrated centenarian and namesake owner of Irene’s Restaurant and Bakery located on Lewiston’s Main Street during its heyday late 1950s to early ’70s.

Irene was born Dec. 1, 1923, in North Dakota to German Ukraine immigrants Fred and Johanna Weishaar, who relocated four years later to a farm near Terry, Mont., where she was raised with five brothers and three sisters. Irene graduated from Fairfield High School in 1942 and took a lumber mill accounting job in Great Falls, Mont. With her brothers away to fight in World War II, she eventually moved with her sisters and parents to Yakima, where she met Floyd M. Johnson, a U.S. Navy Pearl Harbor survivor, recalled to active duty for the Korean War soon after their 1946 marriage, leaving Irene to care for two preschool sons on her own.

The couple lived in the Seattle area and Spokane for a short time after the war before eventually relocating to Lewiston and opening Irene’s Restaurant and Bakery at 600 Main St., in 1958, where she became the welcoming host for daily diners in the bustling business district. The couple juggled work, community service and raising six children in the valley, with the oldest Richard and wife Kathy still residing in Lewiston. Son Dennis with wife Cathy and son Lance live in Spokane; daughter Debbie with husband Dan Grogg are in Post Falls, while youngest son Barry with wife Gina live in Boise. A second daughter Carol (now deceased) was married to Kip Bloss of Twin Falls and preceded Irene to Heaven in 2019.