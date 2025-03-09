Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
ObituariesMarch 9, 2025

Irma Louise Swift Davis

story image illustation

Irma Louise Swift Davis, 96, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at Life Care Center in Lewiston, reuniting with her beloved husband, Harry. Irma was born in Lamont, Wash., in 1928, to Harley and Agnes (McCormick) Swift.

Irma was deeply involved in her community and volunteered with many organizations. Family was everything to Irma. She never missed an opportunity to show up for her loved ones.

Irma is survived by her three children and their spouses: Carol Jeffries (Tom), Kay Andersen (Dan) and Jackson Davis (Mindy); her grandchildren: Tricia Jeffries, John Jeffries (Shawna), Angie Withers (Ryan), Joel Andersen, Brittnay Davis, Danica Davis and Shelby Davis; and her great-grandchildren: Houston Jeffries, William Jeffries, Jason Withers, Alyssa Withers, Roxas Castleman and Paislee Johnson.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

In addition to her husband Harry, she was preceded in death by her brother Earl Swift and sister Donna Swift Swannack.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 22, at the Sprague Community Church, 204 W. Fourth St., Sprague, Wash. Vault interment will follow at the MacCabee Cemetery. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial donations can be made to the Malden Chapter #149 of Eastern Star or the Eastern Washington Transportation Fund for Shriner’s Hospital in Spokane. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.

Related
ObituariesMar. 9
Evelyn Jean Arrasmith
ObituariesMar. 9
Ernest N. Barham
ObituariesMar. 9
David Eugene Strong
ObituariesMar. 9
Henry Michael Gibson
Related
Marcus Willam Schell
ObituariesMar. 9
Marcus Willam Schell
Lorissa K. Cook
ObituariesMar. 9
Lorissa K. Cook
Nancy Lee Bruns
ObituariesMar. 9
Nancy Lee Bruns
Sheldon F. Bringman
ObituariesMar. 9
Sheldon F. Bringman
Warren S. Watts
ObituariesMar. 9
Warren S. Watts
Dr. Howard Sidney Peavy
ObituariesMar. 9
Dr. Howard Sidney Peavy
Donna Lou Graves
ObituariesMar. 9
Donna Lou Graves
Raquel Louisa Bullock, 21, Lapwai
ObituariesMar. 8
Raquel Louisa Bullock, 21, Lapwai
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy