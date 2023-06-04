Isaiah Arthur

Isaiah Harmon Arthur, better known as “Ike” to many, passed away at 84 years old May 30, 2023, in Pullman at the Regency Memory Care Unit. Ike was born March 3, 1939, at his parents’ home in east Kamiah to David Arthur and Clara L. (Lockwood) Arthur. Ike was a member of the Nez Perce Tribe. Isaiah attended the Kamiah Schools. He grew up in east Kamiah. He loved running around the Hillside behind First Presbyterian Church.
As the oldest son, Ike had a lot more responsibilities than the rest of his siblings. He had to quit school after the 8th grade to start working, to help support his family to put food on the table for his parents and brothers and sisters. Ike started working for Potlach Mill in Kamiah, Idaho in 1957. Ike worked there until Potlach shut down in 1984. Ike was one of the couple hundred workers who was transferred to Potlach Mill in Lewiston on April 1, 1984. Ike and Verna moved to Clarkston once he was transferred. Thnnnnnere was a huge shutdown at Potlach of Lewiston in June of 1984. Ike started working for his stepdaughter and stepson-in-law that summer of 1984 at Leach Well Drilling, stationed out of Clarkston. He stayed with them until 1986. In 1986, Ike restarted working for Potlach, but this time at the mill in St. Maries and stayed there for three years until he was transferred back to Lewiston until his retirement in 2001. Later, Potlach Mills, became Clearwater Paper. After he retired, he went into the lawn mowing business, and mowed lawns until 2016.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.