Jack ‘Butch’ Espy

Jack “Butch” Espy, 79, our handsome and amazing father, passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, surrounded by his family at Deaconess Medical Center in Spokane after a lengthy battle with cancer.

He was born April 1, 1943, to Jesse Wallace Espy and Mattie Pearl (Clyde) Espy. He grew up in Potlatch on the family farm with five sisters and five brothers. Their father ran an outfitting business on the Lochsa so they would travel between the two places.

